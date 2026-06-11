How many players born abroad are playing for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico enter the 2026 World Cup with the clear objective of advancing past the Round of 16. Their versatile roster features five key players who were born outside of the country.
El Tri has historically relied on naturalized talent to bolster the squad for major international tournaments. For this campaign, head coach Javier Aguirre has called up five foreign-born standouts.
Santiago Gimenez (Argentina), Julian Quinones (Colombia), Alvaro Fidalgo (Spain), Obed Vargas (United States), and Brian Gutierrez (United States) are the five players chosen to represent Mexico on the world stage.
High quality among Mexico’s foreign-born stars
Aguirre’s selections bring immense talent and top-tier experience to the national team. Four of these players currently ply their trade abroad, with Brian Gutierrez serving as the lone domestic representative.
Julian Quinones, forward – Al Qadisiya
Julian Quinones of Mexico
Mexico earn commanding 5-1 victory over Serbia in international friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup
Julian Quinones arrives after a spectacular season with Al Qadisiya, where he finished as the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. He is locked in as Mexico’s starting left winger.
Alvaro Fidalgo, midfielder – Real Betis
Alvaro Fidalgo #8 of Mexico
Alvaro Fidalgo recently returned to his home country to join Real Betis. The midfielder is an undisputed starter and will serve as the primary creative mind in the center of the pitch for El Tri.
Santiago Gimenez, forward – AC Milan
Santiago Gimenez of Mexico
Though recovering from an injury-plagued season at AC Milan, Santiago Gimenez remains a dangerous weapon. However, he currently projects as a depth option behind Raul Jimenez, Armando Gonzalez, and Guillermo Martinez.
Obed Vargas, midfielder – Atletico Madrid
Obed Vargas of Mexico
Obed Vargas was a surprise inclusion on the final roster. Despite seeing limited minutes with Atletico Madrid this past season, his development in Europe gives him a distinct advantage.
Brian Gutierrez, midfielder – Chivas
Brian Gutierrez of Mexico
Finally, Brian Gutierrez enters the tournament following a breakout season with Chivas. His consistent international performances have many expecting him to start in Mexico’s World Cup opener against South Africa on June 11.