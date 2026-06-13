How many players born overseas are representing Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Morocco enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the most intriguing contenders in the tournament. The Atlas Lions made history in 2022 by becoming the first African nation ever to reach the World Cup semifinals, and many observers believe they have the talent to challenge the world’s elite once again.

A major part of Morocco’s success has been the ability to attract players with Moroccan heritage who were born and developed abroad. The result is a squad that combines domestic talent with players raised in some of Europe’s strongest footballing nations.

That trend remains evident in Morocco’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. That’s why they’re favorites alongside Brazil in Group C over teams like Scotland and Haiti.

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How many Morocco players were born outside the country?

A total of 20 players in Morocco’s 2026 World Cup squad were born outside the country. Those players are Yassine Bounou (Canada), Munir El Kajoui (Spain), Achraf Hakimi (Spain), Noussair Mazraoui (Netherlands), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Belgium), Issa Diop (France), Chadi Riad (Spain), Redouane Halhal (France), Anass Salah-Eddine (Netherlands), Sofyan Amrabat (Netherlands), Ayyoub Bouaddi (France), Chemsdine Talbi (Belgium), Ismael Saibari (Spain), Samir El Mourabet (France), Gessime Yassine (France), Bilal El Khannouss (Belgium), Neil El Aynaoui (France), Brahim Diaz (Spain), and Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab (Spain).

Which countries produced Morocco’s foreign-born players?

France and Spain lead the way with six players born in each of those countries. The Netherlands contributed three players, Belgium produced three more, and Canada supplied one player in goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Those international backgrounds have helped Morocco assemble one of the deepest and most technically gifted squads in their history.

Which Morocco World Cup players were born in Morocco?

Six members of Morocco’s World Cup squad were born in the country: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Marwane Saadane, Youssef Belammari, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi, Amine Sbai, and Ayoub El Kaabi.

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Can Morocco make another deep World Cup run?

Yes. Morocco’s remarkable 2022 campaign proved that the Atlas Lions can compete with the world’s best teams. Led by stars such as Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Yassine Bounou, Sofyan Amrabat, and Noussair Mazraoui, they possess both experience and quality across the pitch.

With a roster blending homegrown talent and players developed in Europe’s top leagues, Morocco are once again viewed as one of the strongest non-European and non-South American contenders at the 2026 World Cup.