Following a period of leadership turnover at the top of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Rafael Louzan has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take the helm, though he remains a largely unfamiliar name to many outside inner football circles.

Few executive seats in global soccer have generated more drama in recent years than the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Following the high-profile scandals that ousted former chief Luis Rubiales, Rafael Louzan stepped into the eye of the storm to spearhead the Spanish FA. Since his takeover, Spanish soccer has experienced a whirlwind of structural changes and high-stakes campaigns on the pitch.

Louzan, a seasoned sports administrator and former politician, officially took the reins of the RFEF in December 2024. He secured a decisive victory in the federation’s general assembly elections, capturing 90 out of 138 cast votes to comfortably defeat his opponent, Valencian FA chief Salvador Gomar, who finished with 43 votes.

Before transitioning into full-time athletic governance, Louzan built a formidable political career as a member of Spain‘s People’s Party (Partido Popular). He served a prominent tenure as President of the Provincial Deputation of Pontevedra from 2003 to 2015, cementing his status as one of the most influential political heavyweights in the Galicia region for over a decade.

Advertisement

His jump to sports administration began in earnest in December 2014, when he was elected president of the Galician Football Federation. Louzan spent the next decade modernizing regional soccer infrastructure, expanding youth academy networks, and restructuring local competitions throughout northwest Spain.

Players and staff of Spain pose for a photo on the podium.

How old is Rafael Louzan?

Born on November 21, 1967, in Ribadumia, Galicia, Rafael Louzan is 58 years old. After pivoting away from standard politics in 2015, his complete immersion into sports executive roles has reshaped both his home region and the broader landscape of Spanish soccer.

Advertisement

Now operating on soccer’s grandest stage, Louzan’s biggest test lies ahead as he navigates the federational fallout of past administrations while positioning Spain to co-host a successful 2030 FIFA World Cup campaign.

How tall is Rafael Louzan?

Rafael Louzan stands at 5-foot-10 (178 cm), a height that puts him right around the average for a prominent European sports executive. While he may not possess the towering physical presence of some former players turned executives, Louzan has consistently commanded rooms throughout his transition from Galician regional politics to the upper echelons of international soccer governance.

Rafael Louzan’s biggest achievements

Louzán’s definitive career milestone came in December 2024 when he was officially elected president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Prior to this national triumph, his hallmark achievement was a decade-long overhaul of the Galician Football Federation, where he drastically modernized physical facilities, expanded regional youth academies, and built a massive digital infrastructure that redefined grassroots soccer in northwest Spain.

Advertisement

Here are the biggest achievements of Rafael Louzan’s tenure with the RFEF, detailing his key administrative and sporting milestones: