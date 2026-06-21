Referee and uniforms for Uruguay vs Cape Verde today at 2026 World Cup

Uruguay and Cape Verde collide with a coveted spot in the knockout stage on the line, knowing a victory today would virtually punch their ticket to the Round of 32.

Uruguay and Cape Verde take the pitch today with far more than just three points on the line. A decisive result for either side could prove pivotal in locking down a spot in the knockout stage, especially with Spain already commanding the group following a dominant 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Cape Verde, fresh off securing their first-ever World Cup point thanks to a heroic performance from goalkeeper Vozinha, will look to shock the world again. A much-needed victory today would dramatically boost Tuboroes Azuis’ chances of pulling off a historic advancement to the next round.

Given the defensive-minded nature of both squads, the tactical blueprint is clear: expect Uruguay to control possession and push hard for a breakthrough, while Cape Verde replicates the blueprint they used against Spain—sitting deep, defending resolutely, and hunting for a counter-attack to net their first-ever World Cup goal.

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With the host city and venue the stage is set. It is only a matter of time before Uruguay and Cape Verde square off to determine who will seize control of their destiny on the road to the round of 32.

Referee confirmed for Uruguay and Cape Verde

The officiating crew features a heavy Norwegian presence, headlined by Espen Eskas as the head referee, with American Tori Penso serving as the fourth official. Here is the complete officiating crew for today’s matchup:

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Main Referee: Espen Eskas (Norway)

Assistant Referee 1: Jan Erik Engan (Norway)

Assistant Referee 2: Isaak Bashevkin (Norway)

Fourth Official: Tori Penso (United States)

Reserve Assistant: Brooke Mayo (United States)

Uniforms for Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Following the opening round of fixtures, Uruguay will wear their traditional home kit, featuring their iconic light blue jerseys paired with navy blue shorts. Meanwhile, Cape Verde will hit the pitch in their bold, all-red away strip. Here is the full breakdown of colors for both the officiating crew and the starting goalkeepers:

Uruguay and Cape Verde’s uniforms for today’s game.