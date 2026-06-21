In which city and stadium are Uruguay vs Cape Verde playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Uruguay and Cape Verde collide at one of the most vibrant and beautiful venues of the 2026 World Cup.

Although both Uruguay and Cape Verde are coming off draws in their 2026 World Cup openers, the meaning behind those results is starkly different. Still, as they meet in a crucial Group H matchup, fans will be treated to an electric game at one of the tournament’s most important venues.

Uruguay and Cape Verde will go head-to-head at Hard Rock Stadium (renamed Miami Stadium for the 2026 World Cup) in Miami Gardens, Florida. The venue is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, as well as the University of Miami’s football team. Moreover, it also serves as a multi-sport facility, hosting the ATP Masters 1000 Miami Open as well as Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix.

During the 2026 World Cup, not only has Miami Stadium hosted Uruguay’s 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia and the upcoming matchup between La Celeste and the Blue Sharks, but it will also host a total of seven games throughout the tournament, including a quarterfinal and the third-place match on July 18 between the two semifinal losers.

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Needless to say, Miami Stadium will witness some important matches at the 2026 World Cup. For the time being, though, none are more important to Uruguay than their upcoming showdown against Cape Verde, in which Ronald Araujo won’t be playing.

Today’s venue for Uruguay vs Cape Verde.

Attendance for Uruguay vs Cape Verde

With a large Uruguayan crowd taking over Miami, along with the already established Latin American population in the Magic City, the expectation is for Miami Stadium to be filled to capacity during Uruguay’s matchup against Cape Verde.

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Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) seats up to 65,300 fans for soccer matches, and that’s the expected attendance for Group H’s showdown between La Celeste and the Blue Sharks.

Weather forecast for Uruguay vs Cape Verde in Miami

In typical Miami fashion, fans will be treated to a sunny, hot, and humid afternoon in Vice City. The forecast calls for temperatures of 32°C (89°F) at kickoff (6:00 p.m. ET) in Miami Gardens.

Moreover, the humidity will be above 60% at kickoff, meaning the players will have to make an extra effort under the conditions in one of the hottest cities in the 2026 World Cup. Although Miami Stadium’s design features a canopy roof, it doesn’t completely cover the pitch, and players will be playing under the sun for most of the game.

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As for the fans, the roof does provide them with some much-needed shade. However, those seated in the eastern stands may have the sun shining on them.