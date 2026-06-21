Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Minutes away from kickoff!

Spain and Saudi Arabia face off in Atlanta in their second Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Don't miss any of the action from this game right here on Bolavip!

Spain and Saudi Arabia are set to play their second Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides in need of a victory to keep their hopes alive. In what is expected to be a packed Atlanta Stadium, the two teams promise an exciting contest.

[Watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia in the USA on Fubo]

This group has been shaping up as one of the most evenly matched in the tournament from the outset. Spain surprisingly tied 0–0 in their debut against Cape Verde, while Saudi Arabia drew 1–1 against Uruguay in Miami.

Luis de la Fuente’s team arrived at this World Cup as one of the main contenders and will need to back that up in the short term. Follow the live minute-by-minute coverage of this exciting match here on Bolavip!