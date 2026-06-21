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Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Minutes away from kickoff!

Spain and Saudi Arabia face off in Atlanta in their second Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Don't miss any of the action from this game right here on Bolavip!

Marc Cucurella (L) Salem Aldawsari (R).
© Getty ImagesMarc Cucurella (L) Salem Aldawsari (R).

Spain and Saudi Arabia are set to play their second Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides in need of a victory to keep their hopes alive. In what is expected to be a packed Atlanta Stadium, the two teams promise an exciting contest.

[Watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia in the USA on Fubo]

This group has been shaping up as one of the most evenly matched in the tournament from the outset. Spain surprisingly tied 0–0 in their debut against Cape Verde, while Saudi Arabia drew 1–1 against Uruguay in Miami.

Luis de la Fuente’s team arrived at this World Cup as one of the main contenders and will need to back that up in the short term. Follow the live minute-by-minute coverage of this exciting match here on Bolavip!

We are just a few minutes away from kickoff!

Teams are on the pitch, national anthems are being played in the stadium.

Everything is ready for kickoff

The teams are now preparing to step onto the pitch.

Differences in the ranking

Spain is currently ranked second in the FIFA rankings, while Saudi Arabia is ranked 61st.

Heading to the locker room

Players from both national teams are already in the locker rooms, getting ready for the start of the match.

Temperature might not be a factor

The fact that this is a covered stadium means that outdoor weather conditions will not affect the game.

Kickoff is just moments away

Spain and Saudi Arabia are going through their pre-match warm-ups, awaiting what promises to be a great and also decisive game.

Everything is starting to take shape

Fans are slowly making their way to the stadium, and the stands are starting to fill up. A great match lies ahead!

Tactical change in Spain

The inclusion of Lamine Yamal in Spain’s starting eleven has led to other changes.

Luis de la Fuente decided to leave Gavi on the bench; he is not starting, although he could still be used during the match if the coach decides so.

Key matchup for both teams

Spain’s future will depend entirely on whether they win, draw, or lose this match. The same applies to Saudi Arabia.

Both teams drew their opening games and cannot afford to drop more points.

Venue for this match!

The match between Spain and Saudi Arabia will be played at Atlanta Stadium, commonly known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Home of the NFL’s Falcons, it has a capacity of approximately 75,000 people.

Confirmed lineup for Saudi Arabia

Georgios Donis has selected these eleven players to face Spain.

Mohamed Alowais; Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Moteb Alharbi; Nasser Aldawsari, Musab Aljuwayr, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Salem Aldwasari.

Confirmed lineup for Spain

These are the 11 players that Luis de la Fuente will field from the start.

Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodrigo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Dani Olmo; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Team kits

For this match, Saudi Arabia will wear their alternate kit, all in white. Spain, on the other hand, will play in their traditional red jersey.

Referees confirmed!

South American officials have been appointed to officiate this match.

Raphael Claus will be the main referee, with his assistants Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa, all from Brazil. The fourth official will be Andrés José Rojas Noguera from Colombia.

In the VAR booth will be Nicolás Gallo Barragán, while Alexander Guzmán will serve as the reserve assistant referee, both also from Colombia.

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match is scheduled for 12 PM ET.

Those who want to watch the game in the United States will be able to do so live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Additionally, this exciting match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Spain and Saudi Arabia face off in their second match

Welcome to another Live Blog here at Bolavip! On this occasion, we'll be bringing you live minute-by-minute coverage of everything that happens in the match between Spain and Saudi Arabia, a crucial Group H clash at the FIFA World Cup.

Thanks for joining us!

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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