Czechia announce final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup: When will Mexico unveil their roster?

Czechia are the second nation in Group A to announce their roster for the 2026 World Cup. When are Mexico expected to unveil their final list for the tournament?

Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is slowly taking shape. Now that Czechia have announced their final 26-man roster, many fans are left wondering when Mexico will unveil theirs.

With Tomas Soucek leading the squad, Czechia face a challenging path ahead. They earned their ticket through the UEFA playoffs, leading many fans to believe they are not the favorites to advance from Group A.

With Czechia and Korea Republic already announcing their rosters, everyone is wondering when Mexico will reveal their selection. Mexico have until June 1st to do so, but reports suggest Javier Aguirre may unveil the final list well before the deadline.

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Czechia’s roster for the 2026 World Cup

Czechia are ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Miroslav Koubek has selected the best players available to fight in Group A for a spot in the Round of 16, though it will be no easy task for them.

Led by West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, the European squad will face Mexico, South Africa, and Korea Republic. The hosts, Mexico, enter as the favorites, with the Asians and Czechs trailing in the odds, while Bafana Bafana could potentially emerge as dangerous dark horses.

Here is the list of players who will represent Czechia in the upcoming World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Braga), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven), and Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague).

Lukas Hornicek (Braga), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven), and Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague). Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton), Jaroslav Zeleny (Slavia Prague), and David Zima (Slavia Prague).

Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim), David Doudera (Slavia Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), David Jurasek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton), Jaroslav Zeleny (Slavia Prague), and David Zima (Slavia Prague). Midfielders: Pavel Bucha (FC Cincinnati), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove), Tomas Ladra (Viktoria Plzen), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadilek (Slavia Prague), Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague), Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United), Pavel Sulc (Olympique de Lyon), and Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen).

Pavel Bucha (FC Cincinnati), Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen), Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove), Tomas Ladra (Viktoria Plzen), Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadilek (Slavia Prague), Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague), Alexandr Sojka (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United), Pavel Sulc (Olympique de Lyon), and Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen). Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), Tomas Chory (Slavia Prague), Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague), Christophe Kabongo (Mlada Boleslav), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague), and Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen).