Ricardo Pepi’s profile: Age, height, career highlights, and more about the USA striker

Ricardo Pepi has become one of the USMNT's top young forwards, earning recognition with PSV Eindhoven and the United States. His rise has put him among American soccer's brightest talents.

Ricardo Pepi‘s career has been defined by resilience as much as talent. After bursting onto the scene as one of MLS‘s brightest teenage prospects, he overcame early challenges in Europe to establish himself at PSV Eindhoven.

He has followed an unconventional path to the top. From making history with FC Dallas to rebuilding his confidence during a successful loan spell at FC Groningen, he has consistently responded to setbacks with strong performances.

His development in the Netherlands has also strengthened his position as one of the leading contenders for the USMNT‘s starting striker role. He has already collected league titles and scored memorable goals for the United States.

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How old is Ricardo Pepi?

Ricardo Pepi is 23 years old. He was born on January 9, 2003, in El Paso, Texas, and has quickly become one of the top young strikers in American soccer. He made his professional debut as a teenager before emerging as one of MLS’s brightest prospects in 2021.

Ricardo Pepi participates during a training session for the 2026 Fifa World Cup (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Since moving overseas, he has continued to mature as a center forward, becoming known for his intelligent movement, finishing ability and composure in front of goal. His rapid development has established him as a regular part of the United States’ plans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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How tall is Ricardo Pepi?

Ricardo Pepi is 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall. His combination of size, athleticism, and positioning makes him a classic center forward capable of holding up play while remaining a constant threat inside the penalty area.

As he has gained experience in Europe, he has added more dimensions to his game, improving his pressing, link-up play and overall tactical awareness while continuing to develop into a complete striker.

Ricardo Pepi’s family

Ricardo Pepi comes from a close-knit Mexican-American family that has played a central role in his development as both a person and a soccer player. He was born in El Paso, Texas, to Daniel and Annette Pepi.

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He grew up in a bilingual household near the U.S.-Mexico border, where Mexican culture and soccer were a constant presence. His father introduced him to the game at a young age, and the family regularly watched Liga MX together, with Club America being their favorite team.

Despite choosing to represent the United States internationally, he has often spoken proudly about his Mexican heritage and the values his parents instilled in him. The sacrifices made by Daniel and Annette have become part of Pepi’s story.

As his talent developed, the family supported his move to the FC Dallas academy, and later even relocated to the Dallas area so they could remain close to him while he pursued his dream.

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Ricardo also has siblings, including his older brother Ronaldo Pepi, who is a professional soccer player. Named after Brazilian legend Ronaldo, he has followed a similar path through the FC Dallas academy system.

Which club does Ricardo Pepi play for?

Ricardo Pepi plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie. He joined the Dutch powerhouse in July 2023 after previous spells with FC Dallas, FC Augsburg and FC Groningen, signing a long-term contract through 2030.

He initially faced competition for playing time but steadily earned a larger role thanks to his efficiency in front of goal. His performances have helped PSV compete for domestic titles while also making an impact in the UEFA Champions League.

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The move to the Netherlands has proven to be a turning point in his career. After a difficult stint in Germany, he rediscovered his confidence at Groningen before taking another major step forward with PSV.

When did Ricardo Pepi make his USMNT debut?

Ricardo Pepi made his USMNT debut on September 8, 2021. The then-18-year-old entered a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Honduras and made an immediate impact, recording one goal and two assists in a dramatic 4-1 comeback victory.

Ricardo Pepim poses with his jersey during the United States World Cup roster (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

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His memorable debut came just months after his breakout MLS season with FC Dallas. His confidence, movement and finishing quickly earned the trust of then-head coach Gregg Berhalter, and he soon became a regular part of the national team setup.

Since then, he has represented the United States in major international competitions, scoring crucial goals in CONCACAF tournaments and World Cup qualifying while competing for the starting striker role.

Ricardo Pepi’s career highlights

Became an FC Dallas homegrown star (2019–2021): Pepi signed his first professional contract with FC Dallas at just 16 years old and quickly emerged as one of Major League Soccer’s brightest young talents. In 2021, he scored 13 MLS goals, earned MLS Young Player of the Year honors, and secured a then-club record transfer to Europe.

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Scored on his USMNT debut: Pepi made his senior debut for the United States against Honduras on September 8, 2021, recording one goal and two assists in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory. He became the eighth-youngest goalscorer in USMNT history, instantly announcing himself on the international stage.

Revived his European career with FC Groningen: After a difficult spell at FC Augsburg, Pepi rediscovered his scoring touch during a loan with FC Groningen, finishing the 2022-23 Eredivisie season with 12 league goals in 29 appearances. His performances convinced PSV Eindhoven to sign him permanently.

Won back-to-back Eredivisie titles with PSV Eindhoven: Since joining PSV in 2023, Pepi has helped the club win consecutive Eredivisie championships and multiple Johan Cruyff Shields. Despite often competing for minutes with veteran striker Luuk de Jong, he developed into one of the Dutch league’s most efficient scorers.

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Captured consecutive Concacaf Nations League titles: Pepi played an important role in helping the USMNT win the 2023 and 2024 Concacaf Nations League championships, adding international silverware to his growing list of accomplishments.

Made his mark in the UEFA Champions League: Pepi has become a regular contributor for PSV in Europe’s premier club competition, scoring crucial goals—including a dramatic late winner against Shakhtar Donetsk—while continuing to establish himself on the continental stage.

Established himself as a leading USMNT striker: Still in his early 20s, Pepi has surpassed 40 senior international appearances and has scored in World Cup qualifiers, the Concacaf Nations League, and other major competitions. He remains one of the top candidates to lead the United States’ attack during the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle.