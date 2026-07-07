Thibaut Courtois blasts USA, calls Senegal a better team as Belgium advances at 2026 World Cup

Thibaut Courtois criticized the United States after Belgium's 4-1 World Cup win, saying Senegal was a stronger opponent than the USMNT.

Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States, following a group stage that had already seen them tested by Senegal. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois didn’t hold back after the match when reflecting on the criticism his team had received before kickoff.

Speaking after the match, the Real Madrid goalkeeper said Belgium, who mocked the United States over Folarin Balogun situation, felt disrespected by outside commentary questioning whether the team was still capable of competing at the highest level. “The kind of disrespect we received in recent days — that’s no longer the same team,” Courtois said, noting that the group used that criticism as fuel.

Courtois added that Belgium’s performance was a reminder of their quality. “Today we proved that we’re still a good team and that you can never take anything for granted at a World Cup,” he said. Courtois also admitted he found some of the pre‑match talk amusing: “Honestly, when I read those things, I just laughed a little.”

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Courtois says Senegal posed a greater challenge than the USA

Courtois also compared the United States to Belgium’s group-stage opponent Senegal, insisting he felt more confident before facing the Americans. “I understand that people wanted to give a lot of publicity to the United States, but honestly, I felt much more certain that we were going to beat the U.S. than I did against Senegal, because Senegal is a better team. And I think today that was also proven.” After the defeat, Mauricio Pochettino took blame over USA’s World Cup elimination.

Thibaut Courtois #1 of Belgium celebrates after the team’s fourth goal. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Belgium backed up those comments on the field, recovering after Malik Tillman’s free‑kick equalizer to score three unanswered goals and secure a convincing Round of 16 victory. After the match, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia revealed postgame conversation with Folarin Balogun, while Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the net to complete the 4-1 win.

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Belgium set up quarterfinal clash with Spain

The victory sent Belgium into the quarterfinals, where they will face Spain on Friday, July 10. Spain reached the last eight after defeating Portugal 1–0 in the Round of 16.