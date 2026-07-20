Rodri joins Lionel Messi in exclusive list Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t belong to by winning 2026 World Cup

Rodri joins an exclusive list alongside Lionel Messi by winning not only the World Cup, but also other major trophies. Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of that group.

Spain were crowned World Cup champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time. Rodri was one of the tournament’s standout performers and now joins an exclusive group of seven players, including Lionel Messi but not Cristiano Ronaldo, to have won the Champions League, the World Cup, the Ballon d’Or, and a continental trophy.

Messi, with eight distinctions, is the player with the most Ballon d’Or awards in history, although he enters this year’s race from behind. He won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, lifted two Copa America titles with his national team, and also won the Champions League with Barcelona.

Which trophy has eluded CR7? The World Cup. Ronaldo has won the Champions League with Real Madrid, lifted the European Championship with Portugal in 2016, and claimed five Ballon d’Or awards. However, the biggest prize at the international level remained out of reach, as he was unable to win it across his six World Cup appearances.

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Other players in this elite group are Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller from Germany, along with Zinedine Zidane of France. In addition, two Brazilian legends have achieved the same feat: Rivaldo and Ronaldinho.

Lionel Messi speaks onstage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 press conference.

Rodri’s trophy cabinet

Rodri has established himself as one of soccer’s ultimate winners, boasting an incredible track record at both club and international levels. On June 10, 2023, he scored the historic winning goal to secure the UEFA Champions League title for Manchester City.

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Just over a year later, on July 14, 2024, he led Spain to European glory by winning the UEFA Euro and earning Player of the Tournament honors. His dominance was individually crowned on October 28, 2024, when he won the prestigious Ballon d’Or. Capping off this legendary run, he reached the absolute pinnacle of world soccer by becoming a FIFA World Cup champion with Spain, and also being awarded with the World Cup Golden Ball.

Ronaldo can no longer join them

This was Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup, and his dream of winning the title came to an end after Portugal’s elimination at the hands of Spain. The forward made it clear that this was his final appearance at the tournament representing his country, meaning he will not be able to join the exclusive group of players who have won all four of these major honors.