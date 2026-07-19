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Spain vs Argentina LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Yamal, Messi clash in 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Spain face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi meet on soccer's biggest stage. Stay with us for live action, kickoff information, confirmed lineups and every key moment from the final.

Lamine Yamal of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© David Ramos/Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Spain and Argentina will meet this Sunday, July 19, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium, as the reigning world champions take on the reigning European champions. The match will also feature the long-awaited first showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, two generations of stars meeting on soccer’s biggest stage.

Spain reached the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semifinals and completing an impressive tournament run. Luis de la Fuente’s side has conceded just one goal throughout the competition, arriving as the team with the best defensive record in the tournament while continuing to grow with every match.

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Argentina, meanwhile, have taken a far more dramatic path to the final. They defeated Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland, and, most recently, England in the semifinals, several times coming from behind to keep their title defense alive and earn another chance to compete for the biggest prize in international soccer.

Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger take the stage

The closing ceremony continues with Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger performing "Desire," FIFA's official anthem—the trio headline one of the final performances before kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Closing ceremony resumes with USA national anthem

The second part of the closing ceremony is now underway at New York New Jersey Stadium. The festivities resume with the national anthem of the United States as the countdown to kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final continues. FIFA selected EGOT-winning singer Jennifer Hudson to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kickoff.

Today's referees

Slavko Vincic of Slovenia has been appointed as the referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. An experienced officiating crew will join him for the match between Spain and Argentina.

  • Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Tomaz Klancnik (Slovenia)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia)
  • Fourth Official: Adham Makhadmeh (Jordan)
  • Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Why aren't Nico Williams and Gavi starting today?

Gavi is not in Spain's starting lineup against Argentina after a technical decision by head coach Luis de la Fuente. The midfielder has gradually lost his place in the starting eleven and will begin the 2026 World Cup final on the bench.

Nico Williams, meanwhile, is available for selection but will also start on the bench. The Athletic Club winger recently recovered from an injury and is fully available again, although Luis de la Fuente has decided not to include him in the starting lineup.

Argentina starting XI

Lionel Scaloni has made one notable change for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with Leandro Paredes starting on the bench. Argentina will line up as follows:

Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi (C), Julian Alvarez.

Spain confirmed lineup

Luis De la Fuente sticks with a lineup very similar to the one that defeated France in the semifinals, with the biggest talking point once again being Pedri starting on the bench. Spain will line up as follows:

Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (C), Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Start time and how to watch

Spain vs Argentina will get underway at 3:00 PM (PT: 12:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between Spain and Argentina live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FOX and Telemundo.

Spain and Argentina clash in 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final!

Spain face Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium this Saturday, with the biggest prize in international soccer on the line.

Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute coverage as Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal headline a historic showdown.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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