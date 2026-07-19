Spain vs Argentina LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Yamal, Messi clash in 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Spain face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi meet on soccer's biggest stage. Stay with us for live action, kickoff information, confirmed lineups and every key moment from the final.

Spain and Argentina will meet this Sunday, July 19, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium, as the reigning world champions take on the reigning European champions. The match will also feature the long-awaited first showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, two generations of stars meeting on soccer’s biggest stage.

Spain reached the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semifinals and completing an impressive tournament run. Luis de la Fuente’s side has conceded just one goal throughout the competition, arriving as the team with the best defensive record in the tournament while continuing to grow with every match.

Argentina, meanwhile, have taken a far more dramatic path to the final. They defeated Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland, and, most recently, England in the semifinals, several times coming from behind to keep their title defense alive and earn another chance to compete for the biggest prize in international soccer.