Scotland vs Morocco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 19, 2026

Scotland take on Morocco at the Boston Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After drawing 1-1 with Brazil, Morocco is preparing to face Scotland, who are coming off a win in their debut. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Scotland vs Morocco Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 19, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Scotland vs Morocco in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Scotland vs Morocco for free?

Fans throughout the United States can watch this featured showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering a free five-day trial for eligible new subscribers.

With nationwide access through either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening kick all the way through the closing moments.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Morocco made a statement in its tournament debut. Although it had to settle for a 1-1 draw, Morocco controlled long stretches against a traditionally formidable Brazil side and looked every bit like a legitimate contender.

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The result, however, left the Atlas Lions hungry for all three points heading into their next matchup against Scotland, a team still searching for answers after an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Haiti.

Scotland struggled to find rhythm and lacked sharpness in its opener, meaning a significant improvement will be required if it hopes to derail a confident Moroccan squad and keep its qualification hopes on track.

Scott McTominay of Scotland – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

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Scotland vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups

Scotland (4-3-3): Angus Gunn; Nathan Patterson, John Souttar, Grant Hanley, Andrew Robertson; John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson; Ryan Christie, Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes.

Morocco (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Oussama Diop, Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari; Brahim Díaz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Abde Ezzalzouli.

What time is the Scotland vs Morocco match?

The match kicks off today, June 19, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM