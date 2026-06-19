Why Neymar isn’t playing today for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup

Neymar will miss Brazil against Haiti at the 2026 World Cup as he continues his recovery, with Brazil adjusting their plans for the group-stage match in Philadelphia.

Brazil forward Neymar will not feature in Brazil’s second 2026 World Cup group-stage match against Haiti in Philadelphia, as he continues his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined during the early stages of the tournament.

After Neymar expressed his gratitude despite missing Brazil’s 2026 World Cup debut, The Brazilian Football Association confirmed that Neymar will remain in New Jersey instead of traveling with the squad to Philadelphia, focusing on rehabilitation at the team’s training facilities as he works toward full fitness.

“He will remain in New Jersey to make the most of the final stage of his recovery, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training center,” the federation said in a statement.

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Neymar continues recovery from calf injury

Neymar has been dealing with a Grade 2 calf muscle tear sustained on May 17 while playing club soccer for Santos, which has limited his availability for Brazil at the World Cup.

Neymar Jr. waves to fans during the international friendly match. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The 34-year-old was initially seen doing light on-field drills with the squad after previously working indoors with physiotherapists and fitness staff, as Brazil have taken a cautious approach to his recovery timeline.

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As a result, Neymar also missed Brazil’s opening 1-1 draw against Morocco and remains under medical supervision as the team manages his return to competitive action.

Brazil managing Neymar’s return ahead of knockout stage

Brazil’s medical and coaching staff are prioritizing Neymar’s long-term fitness, aiming to have him available for the later stages of the tournament rather than rushing his return during the group phase.

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According to reports, the focus remains on ensuring he reaches full match readiness for potential knockout-stage involvement, depending on how his recovery progresses in the coming days.