Sebastian Becaccece’s profile: Who is Ecuador’s coach? Age, height, career highlights and more

Ecuador's impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has put Sebastian Beccacece in the spotlight. As interest in La Tri's head coach continues to grow, coaching career, and personal profile have become a major talking point.

Sebastian Beccacece has emerged as one of the most intriguing coaches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, guiding Ecuador through an impressive campaign with his energetic touchline presence and attack-minded philosophy.

His rise through the coaching ranks was unconventional. Instead of building a playing career, he dedicated himself to studying tactics from a young age and became one of the closest collaborators of renowned coach Jorge Sampaoli.

That partnership helped shape his tactical philosophy before he stepped into management on his own. Now leading Moises Caicedo‘s team at the World Cup, he has become one of the tournament’s most recognizable coaches.

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How old is Sebastian Beccacece?

Sebastian Beccacece is 45 years old. The Ecuador head coach was born on December 17, 1980.

Despite his relatively young age compared to many international managers, he has accumulated more than two decades of coaching experience, first as an assistant and later as a head coach across South America and Europe.

Sebastián Beccacece during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match (Source: Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)

How tall is Sebastian Beccacece?

Sebastian Beccacece is 1.79 meters (5 feet 10½ inches) tall. The manager is frequently seen patrolling the technical area throughout matches, where his animated coaching style has become one of his trademarks.

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His passionate reactions during games have attracted international attention, particularly during Ecuador’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Whether celebrating goals or instructing players, he is rarely still on the sidelines.

What nationality is Sebastian Beccacece?

Sebastian Beccacece is Argentine. He was born in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina, and has spent virtually his entire coaching career representing Argentine soccer philosophy, despite working in several different countries.

Before taking charge of Ecuador, he coached clubs in Argentina and Spain while also serving as Jorge Sampaoli’s assistant with Chile and Argentina. His international experience made him an attractive candidate for Ecuador.

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Although Argentine by birth, he has quickly built a strong connection with Ecuadorian soccer. He guided La Tri to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has earned praise for helping the team reach the knockout stage.

When did Sebastian Beccacece make his debut as Ecuador’s head coach?

Sebastian Beccacece made his debut as Ecuador’s head coach in September 2024, shortly after being appointed by the Ecuadorian Football Federation on August 1, 2024. His first matches came during the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

He inherited a talented squad featuring players competing in Europe’s top leagues. His primary objective was to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while implementing an aggressive, possession-oriented style of play.

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That goal was accomplished successfully, as Ecuador booked its place at the World Cup and later advanced to the knockout stage under his leadership, marking one of the country’s most memorable international campaigns.

Was Sebastian Beccacece a professional soccer player?

No, Sebastian Beccacece was never a professional soccer player. He played as a right-back for amateur clubs in Argentina during his youth but realized early that he was unlikely to reach the professional level.

Instead, he shifted his focus to coaching while still a young adult. His coaching career began in youth soccer before he met Jorge Sampaoli, who became both a mentor and longtime collaborator.

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Sebastian Beccacece before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match (Source: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Together, they worked with clubs in Peru, Ecuador and Chile, as well as the Chilean and Argentine national teams, collecting major titles and invaluable experience.

Unlike many elite coaches who first enjoyed successful playing careers, he built his reputation entirely through tactical preparation, analysis and coaching, making his path to the World Cup one of the most unique in international soccer.

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Sebastian Beccacece’s career highlights

Began his coaching career at a young age: Without a professional playing background, Beccacece entered coaching in his early 20s, working in Argentina’s youth ranks before beginning what would become an unconventional rise in South American soccer. His tactical knowledge and dedication quickly earned him recognition.

Longtime assistant to Jorge Sampaoli: Beccacece spent more than a decade alongside Jorge Sampaoli at clubs and national teams in Peru, Chile, Argentina and Spain. During that period, he helped Chile win the 2015 Copa América, the country’s first major international trophy, and also reached the final of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Successful spell with Defensa y Justicia: As head coach, Beccacece transformed Defensa y Justicia into one of Argentina’s most competitive clubs. He led the team to a runner-up finish in the 2018-19 Argentine Primera División, the best league campaign in club history at the time, before later winning the 2021 Recopa Sudamericana.

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Managed clubs in Argentina and Europe: Throughout his managerial career, Beccacece has coached Universidad de Chile, Independiente, Racing Club, Defensa y Justicia, and Spain’s Elche, gaining experience in different competitions and tactical environments.

Named Ecuador head coach in 2024: The Ecuadorian Football Federation appointed Beccacece in August 2024 with the objective of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He quickly implemented an attacking philosophy while trusting the country’s young generation of talent.

Guided Ecuador to the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage: Under his leadership, Ecuador qualified for the tournament and advanced beyond the group stage, cementing Beccacece’s reputation as one of South America’s rising international coaches. His work with La Tri has received praise for combining tactical discipline with an aggressive style of play.