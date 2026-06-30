Hernan Galindez’s profile: Who is Ecuador’s goalkeeper? Age, height, family, partner, career and more

Hernan Galindez has emerged as one of Ecuador's most trusted players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As La Tri continues its campaign, interest in the veteran goalkeeper's background, career and life has grown significantly.

Hernan Galindez has become one of Ecuador‘s most influential players, providing experience and leadership between the posts during the country’s impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Although he was born in Argentina, he built most of his professional career in Ecuador, where he became a fan favorite at club level before gaining Ecuadorian citizenship and eventually representing the national team.

The veteran goalkeeper, who is playing in his second World Cup, has established himself as the team’s undisputed No. 1 thanks to his composure in high-pressure moments and commanding presence between the posts. His job as Ecuador’s starting goalkeeper remained unchanged under coach Sebastian Beccacece.

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How old is Hernan Galindez?

Hernan Galindez is 39 years old. The Ecuador goalkeeper was born on March 30, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. Although he was born in Argentina, he later became a naturalized Ecuadorian and has represented Ecuador internationally.

Hernan Galindez of Ecuador looks on prior to an international friendly match (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

He has enjoyed one of the longest careers among South American goalkeepers. After beginning professionally with Rosario Central, he found stability in Ecuador, where he spent nearly a decade with Universidad Catolica.

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His experience has been invaluable for Ecuador’s national team, particularly during the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, where he emerged as one of the squad’s leaders both on and off the field.

How tall is Hernan Galindez?

Hernan Galindez is 1.89 meters (6 feet 2 inches) tall. His height, combined with excellent positioning and reflexes, has made him one of Ecuador’s most reliable goalkeepers over the past several years.

He has built a reputation for commanding his penalty area and excelling in aerial situations. His physical presence has been one of the reasons Ecuador has trusted him in major international tournaments.

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Is Hernan Galindez married?

Hernan Galindez is married with Pamela Cersosimo. The Ecuador goalkeeper has largely kept his personal life away from the public eye, but he has frequently shared moments with his wife and his two children on social media.

He has emphasized in several interviews the vital role his family has played throughout his career, especially during difficult moments such as his departure from Universidad de Chile in 2022, when he said the harassment also affected his wife and children.

Hernan Galindez’s family

Family has played a central role throughout Hernan Galindez’s career. The goalkeeper lives with his wife and children, who have accompanied him through stops in Argentina, Ecuador and Chile during his professional journey.

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He often credits both his Argentine roots and his life in Ecuador for shaping who he is today. After spending more than a decade living in Ecuador, he developed a strong bond with the country and eventually became an Ecuadorian citizen.

One of the defining moments in his life came after Ecuador’s devastating 2016 earthquake. He has said the solidarity he witnessed from Ecuadorians convinced him that he wanted to become an Ecuadorian citizen.

Which club does Hernan Galindez play for?

Hernan Galindez plays for Huracan in Argentina’s Primera Division. He joined the Buenos Aires club ahead of the 2024 season after successful spells with Universidad Catolica, Universidad de Chile and Aucas.

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Hernan Galindez during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

At Huracan, he quickly established himself as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper and one of its leaders. His consistency at club level helped him retain Ecuador’s starting goalkeeper position heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When did Hernan Galindez start playing for Ecuador?

Hernan Galindez made his debut for Ecuador in 2021. After becoming an Ecuadorian citizen, he received his first call-up from then-head coach Gustavo Alfaro and quickly established himself as one of the national team’s top goalkeepers.

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His international breakthrough came at the right time, as Ecuador prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he initially entered the squad as a backup option, he eventually became the team’s starting goalkeeper during the tournament in Qatar.

Hernan Galindez’s career highlights

Made his professional debut with Rosario Central: Galindez began his senior career in Argentina before searching for regular playing time abroad, a decision that ultimately transformed his career.

Became a legend at Universidad Catolica (Ecuador): Between 2012 and 2021, he made more than 350 appearances for the Quito-based club, becoming one of the most respected goalkeepers in the Ecuadorian league.

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Won the 2022 Ecuadorian Serie A title with Aucas: Galindez helped Aucas capture the first league championship in club history, one of the biggest milestones of his professional career.

Became Ecuador’s starting goalkeeper: After debuting for the national team in 2021, he earned the No. 1 role and represented Ecuador at both the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

Joined Huracan in 2024: Returning to Argentina, Galindez quickly became one of Huracan’s leaders while maintaining his place as Ecuador’s first-choice goalkeeper.

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