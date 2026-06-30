Why isn’t Memo Ochoa playing today for Mexico vs Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup?

Fans tuning into Mexico's Round of 32 game against Ecuador are asking themselves why Guillermo Ochoa isn't playing for his country in a pivotal stage of the 2026 World Cup.

With the eyes of the nation fixed upon Estadio Azteca (renamed Mexico City Stadium for the 2026 World Cup), Mexico take on Ecuador in the Round of 32. With a ticket to the Round of 16 on the line, head coach Javier Aguirre has left Guillermo Ochoa off the starting lineup.

Raul Rangel will be between the posts for Mexico as they take on an Ecuador side coached by Sebastian Beccacece and determined to make a statement. The fact Ochoa won’t be starting for El Tri isn’t surprising.

So far at the 2026 World Cup, he’s been on the substitutes’ bench for every game for Mexico. Against Ecuador, it will be no different. Ochoa will be a backup to Rangel, who’s been one of the best in the tournament.

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Ochoa’s appearance vs. Czechia was only a formality

Although Aguirre paid tribute to Ochoa by subbing him into the game against Czechia, he will not play any minutes against Ecuador, barring an injury or unexpected setback to Rangel.

Guillermo Ochoa bids farewell to fans.

In addition to what can happen if Mexico win, tie, or lose against Ecuador, El Tri might be playing for the future of their legendary goalkeeper, as Ochoa is retiring after the 2026 World Cup. A win over Ecuador will extend his career, even if only slightly, while a loss and elimination will be all she wrote for the goalkeeper who always saved his best performances for Mexico at FIFA World Cups.

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Rangel has built a fortress in goal

Although some fans had their doubts about the goalkeeper coming into the 2026 World Cup, Rangel, who is 6’2” and 26 years old, has shut them all down with one superb outing after another.

So far in the tournament, Mexico have yet to allow a goal, and that’s largely thanks to Rangel, who has come up with some incredible saves time and again. Against Ecuador, El Tri hope there’s more where that came from and that Rangel can keep his goal under lock once again.

However, Mexico will be going up against a monster unlike any they’ve faced before. Ecuador have no shortage of power in attack, and the co-hosts will have their hands full. Still, they can trust Rangel, who has recorded 11 clean sheets in 17 games for his national team.

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Ochoa’s World Cup stats with Mexico

Although Ochoa has been called up to six FIFA World Cups in his career, he’s only played 12 games in soccer’s biggest tournament. That makes for an average of two games per World Cup appearance.

Ochoa registered no minutes in 2006 or 2010 and has played only 12 minutes in 2026. Still, he’s arguably the first name that pops up whenever someone mentions Mexico and the FIFA World Cup.

All in all, Ochoa has played 12 games and 1,002 minutes at World Cups, allowing 12 goals and registering five clean sheets. With an average of one goal conceded per game, Ochoa’s stats indicate he allowed a goal roughly every 84 minutes in World Cup matches.