What happens if Mexico win, tie or lose vs Ecuador today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico and Ecuador meet in one of the most unpredictable games in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico and Ecuador experienced completely different group stages at the 2026 World Cup. While Mexico cruised through Group A, improving their FIFA ranking with a perfect record and three clean sheets, Ecuador got off to a rough start and needed to pull off an improbable win over Germany to advance as one of the best third-place teams in the World Cup.

Still, their journey to this stage is irrelevant. That’s all in the past, and all they care about is winning to live another day. El Tri (Mexico) and La Tri (Ecuador) meet at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) in a game where anything can happen, but only one can advance to the next round of the 2026 World Cup.

Ecuador have reason to believe they can pull off another statement win, but they must take down the home side in front of 87,000 fans, as Mexican supporters will look to create a hostile environment. Ecuador have been followed faithfully by their people so far at the 2026 World Cup, but it seems they will be all by themselves at the iconic Estadio Azteca. As for El Tri, they can’t afford to let their country down. Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate Mexico vs. Ecuador today.

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What happens if Mexico win vs. Ecuador?

If Mexico prevail over Ecuador in their Round of 32 game, El Tri will advance to the Round of 16, where they will await their next opponent. The co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup would secure one more game on home soil at Mexico City Stadium.

Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico.

Mexico’s next rival in the Round of 16 would be the winner between England and DR Congo, whose Round of 32 game will be played at Atlanta Stadium. That means the victor will have to travel to CDMX to take on the home team. As for Ecuador, Sebastian Becaccece’s team will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss to Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

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What happens if Mexico and Ecuador tie?

In the event of a tie in regulation between Mexico and Ecuador, the game will be decided in extra time. In the 2026 World Cup, extra time is 30 minutes long and is played in two halves of 15 minutes.

There is no golden-goal rule as a tie-breaker at the 2026 World Cup, meaning the full half-hour extra time must be played to determine a winner. If neither team scores, then the game will be decided through a penalty shootout.

The winner will advance to the Round of 16 to take on England or DR Congo at Estadio Azteca. To the victor go the spoils and the ticket to the next round; to the loser goes a one-way ticket back home—though Mexico wouldn’t need one if they lose to Ecuador.

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What happens if Mexico lose vs. Ecuador?

If El Tricolor fall to La Tri, fans at the packed Estadio Azteca would head back home with broken hearts. Mexico would be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup early and be forced to watch the rest of the tournament play out without them.

If Mexico are one-and-done once again in the knockout stage, they will extend their winless drought in elimination games to 10. Mexico’s last win in the knockout stage came at the 1986 World Cup, which they hosted.

As for Ecuador, they would land another massive blow and shock the world, this time eliminating the home country at its most iconic venue and advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006. However, as this is the first World Cup with a Round of 32, a win over Mexico would secure Ecuador’s first-ever knockout-stage victory.

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Mexico’s and Ecuador’s paths to the Round of 32