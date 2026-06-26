Senegal vs Iraq: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 26, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Senegal vs Iraq
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Friday, June 26, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Senegal vs Iraq in the USA
Viewers in the United States can catch every moment of this marquee matchup live on FS1 and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in.
Can I watch Senegal vs Iraq for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this must-watch showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New eligible subscribers may receive a free five-day trial.
Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing fans to follow every key moment, crucial stretch, and decisive play from start to finish in real time.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
After disappointing World Cup runs, Senegal and Iraq meet looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.
Senegal entered the competition hoping to challenge group favorites France and Norway, particularly with Sadio Mane leading the way, but those expectations fell short despite a late surge against Norway.
A win could be enough to claim third place, though the limited point total and poor goal difference make a significant climb unlikely. Instead, both Senegal and Iraq will be aiming to close out their campaign with a strong result and the highest finish possible.
Aymen Hussein of Iraq – Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images
Senegal vs Iraq: Predicted Lineups
Senegal (4-3-3): E. Mendy; I. Jakobs, K. Koulibaly, M. Niakhate, El H. M. Diouf; I. Gueye, P. Matar Sarr, L. Camara; I. Sarr, S. Mane, I. Ndiaye.
Iraq (4-4-2): J. Hassan; M. Doski, R. Sulaka, M. Younis, Z. Tahseen; I. Bayesh, Z. Iqbal, A. Al-Ammari, A. Jasim; A. Hussein, A. Al-Hamadi.
What time is the Senegal vs Iraq match?
The match kicks off today, June 26, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM