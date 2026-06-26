Senegal vs Iraq: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 26, 2026

Senegal squares off with Iraq at the Toronto Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. A duel between rivals seeking third place in the group. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Senegal vs Iraq Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 26, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Senegal vs Iraq in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch every moment of this marquee matchup live on FS1 and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in.

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Can I watch Senegal vs Iraq for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this must-watch showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New eligible subscribers may receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing fans to follow every key moment, crucial stretch, and decisive play from start to finish in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

After disappointing World Cup runs, Senegal and Iraq meet looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.

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Senegal entered the competition hoping to challenge group favorites France and Norway, particularly with Sadio Mane leading the way, but those expectations fell short despite a late surge against Norway.

A win could be enough to claim third place, though the limited point total and poor goal difference make a significant climb unlikely. Instead, both Senegal and Iraq will be aiming to close out their campaign with a strong result and the highest finish possible.

Aymen Hussein of Iraq – Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

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Senegal vs Iraq: Predicted Lineups

Senegal (4-3-3): E. Mendy; I. Jakobs, K. Koulibaly, M. Niakhate, El H. M. Diouf; I. Gueye, P. Matar Sarr, L. Camara; I. Sarr, S. Mane, I. Ndiaye.

Iraq (4-4-2): J. Hassan; M. Doski, R. Sulaka, M. Younis, Z. Tahseen; I. Bayesh, Z. Iqbal, A. Al-Ammari, A. Jasim; A. Hussein, A. Al-Hamadi.

What time is the Senegal vs Iraq match?

The match kicks off today, June 26, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM