What’s Iraq’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup? More about Norway, France’s opponent

Following a dramatic inter-confederation play-off victory, Iraq enters the 2026 World Cup facing an uphill battle as the lowest-ranked team in a daunting Group I alongside France, Norway, and Senegal.

The 2026 World Cup is underway, and the Iraq national team is making a highly anticipated return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986. The Lions of Mesopotamia are looking to make a statement in North America, but they face a tough task in a star-studded group.

Drawn into one of the most difficult groups of the tournament, Iraq will need to rely on their passionate fanbase, tactical discipline, and a golden generation of emerging talent, some of them born-abroad, to compete against some of the world’s heavyweights.

Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Iraq is currently ranked No. 57 in the FIFA World Rankings. The Asian squad is the lowest ranked nation in Group I, trailing behind Norway (31st), Senegal (15th in the FIFA ranking), and France (2nd).

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Iraq is one of the most respected and competitive teams in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Over the last qualifying cycle, the team has shown tremendous growth, securing its ticket to the World Cup after defeating Bolivia in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Zidane Iqbal of Iraq.

Iraq’s opponents in the 2026 World Cup

Iraq was drawn into a grueling group and will face a gauntlet of different playstyles from three different continents. They will go head-to-head against:

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France : The 2018 champions and current runners-up, bringing a terrifying attacking lineup with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as their main stars.

: The 2018 champions and current runners-up, bringing a terrifying attacking lineup with and as their main stars. Senegal : One of Africa’s absolute powerhouses , known for their pace, physicality, and deep tournament experience.

: One of , known for their pace, physicality, and deep tournament experience. Norway: A dangerous European side boasting one of the most prolific individual goal-scorers in soccer world such as Erling Haaland.

To advance to the knockout rounds, Iraq will need to pull off an incredible upset against these top-tier nations.

Iraq’s key players in the 2026 World Cup

To navigate this called ‘Group of Death,’ Iraq will heavily rely on its biggest stars, who have been instrumental in its journey to the 2026 World Cup:

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