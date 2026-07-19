Setlist for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show: Every song performed by Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and others

Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and more took center stage during FIFA's first World Cup Final halftime show. Discover every performance from the historic musical event.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set to make history well before the trophy is lifted. For the first time, FIFA will stage a Super Bowl-style halftime show, turning the sport’s biggest match into a global entertainment event.

Curated by Chris Martin, the production brings together an unprecedented lineup led by Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS, with additional appearances from Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and Coldplay.

From career-defining anthems to World Cup-themed performances, every moment of the show has drawn intense attention as millions tune in from around the world to witness FIFA’s first-ever halftime spectacle.

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Full setlist for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show

The inaugural FIFA World Cup Final halftime show featured a fast-paced, 11-minute production with performances from some of the biggest names in music. The show blended pop, Latin music, Afrobeats, K-pop and orchestral elements.

The complete setlist included:

Music by Madonna

Seven Nation Army by The Muppets ft Gustavo Dudamel

Dynamite by BTS

EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH by Justin Bieber

Dai Dai (Official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup) by Shakira and Burna Boy

We Believe in Love by Coldplay and PS22 Chorus

The performance was designed as a continuous medley rather than a series of full-length songs, allowing each artist to take the spotlight before some artists joined together for the closing number.