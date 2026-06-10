When was the last time Shakira performed at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony?

Shakira’s connection to the FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies is unforgettable, but one appearance changed everything and marked the end of an era fans still question today.

Shakira performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2010. Since then, she has returned to World Cup stages in different roles—most notably with performances in 2014 and continued involvement in official FIFA music projects.

That big performance took place in South Africa during the opening celebrations of the FIFA World Cup, where she delivered “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the official anthem, co-created with South African band Freshlyground.

It was part of the pre-match opening festivities held in Johannesburg and particularly significant because it marked the first World Cup ever hosted on African soil, and her performance became one of its defining cultural moments.

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Why was Shakira’s 2010 World Cup performance so iconic?

Shakira’s performance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony became iconic because it introduced “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)“. The song was one of the biggest hits, and it continues to be popular to this day.

Shakira performs a song during the kick-off celebration concert for the 2010 FIFA World Cup (Source: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

According to FIFA records, the song was performed during the tournament’s opening festivities in South Africa and quickly turned into a worldwide phenomenon, becoming the defining sound of the competition.

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The performance stood out not only for its musical success but also for its symbolism. The 2010 edition was the first World Cup ever hosted in Africa, and her stage presence—alongside South African band Freshlyground—was widely praised for blending global pop with African rhythms and dancers.

The official song “Waka Waka” was later described as a cultural milestone, achieving massive global chart success and becoming one of the most streamed World Cup songs in history.

Has Shakira performed at other FIFA World Cup events?

Yes — Shakira has performed at multiple FIFA World Cup events beyond 2010, making her one of the most recurring musical figures in modern tournament history. After her breakthrough performance in South Africa, she returned to the World Cup stage in 2014 during the Brazil edition.

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In 2014, she performed “La La La (Brazil 2014)” at the closing ceremony held at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, just before the final match between Germany and Argentina. It featured large-scale choreography and guest artists.

Since then, she has remained closely tied to FIFA’s musical ecosystem through official songs and promotional involvement. She was responsible for “Dai Dai”, one of the official 2026 World Cup songs, alongside Burna Boy.