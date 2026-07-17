Slavko Vincic named referee for 2026 World Cup final: What’s his record with Argentina and Spain?

Slavko Vincic has a very interesting record ahead of the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

FIFA has officially appointed Slavko Vincic as the referee for the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, handing the Slovenian official the biggest assignment of his career.

The announcement quickly went viral after emotional footage showed Vincic struggling to hold back tears upon learning he had been selected to officiate soccer’s biggest match. For referees, being chosen for a World Cup final is considered the highest individual honor in the profession, making the moment one of the defining highlights of his career.

Although Vincic is no stranger to major international tournaments, having officiated matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and both UEFA Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, the 2026 final represents an entirely different level of prestige. Now, all eyes will be on the experienced Slovenian as he prepares to oversee one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent memory.

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What’s Argentina’s record with referee Slavko Vincic?

Argentina’s record with Slavko Vincic as referee in the World Cup is 0-1. That match came during the 2022 World Cup group stage, when Argentina suffered one of the biggest upsets in tournament history by losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium. It remains the only World Cup match Vincic has officiated involving the Albiceleste in an official event.

Ironically, that shocking defeat became the turning point of Argentina’s campaign, as Lionel Messi’s team responded by winning every remaining match on its way to lifting the World Cup trophy.

What’s Spain’s record with Slavko Vincic as referee?

Spain’s record with Slavko Vincic as referee in World Cup and Euro is 2-1. His first notable assignment involving the Spanish squad came at UEFA Euro 2020, when Spain played to a 0-0 draw against Sweden at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville during the group stage.

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At UEFA Euro 2024, Vincic oversaw Spain’s 1-0 victory over Italy in Gelsenkirchen, one of the performances that established La Roja as one of the tournament favorites. Later in that same competition, the Slovenian was also placed in charge of Spain’s dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory over France in Munich.

That means Vincic has experienced some of the biggest moments of Spain’s recent international resurgence before now being selected for the World Cup final.