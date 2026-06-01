South Africa alter 2026 World Cup travel plans following ’embarrassing’ visa issues

South Africa are navigating major logistical hurdles ahead of their World Cup appearance, with the national federation announcing a forced restructuring of the team's travel itinerary to North America.

As South Africa gear up to join 47 other nations on the grand stage of the 2026 World Cup, the national team’s meticulously planned schedule has hit a major roadblock just days before a highly anticipated Opening Match showdown against tournament co-hosts Mexico.

According to a report from The Athletic, South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that the squad’s logistical preparations have been thrown into disarray. McKenzie didn’t mince words, describing the bureaucratic process of securing travel documents for North America as a downright “embarrassing” ordeal.

“We are being made to look like fools,” McKenzie said, via The Athletic, regarding the ongoing visa nightmare delaying the team’s entry into the continent. The sports minister went a step further, blasting the administrative red tape as both “embarrassing and grossly unfair.”

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The travel crisis leaves South Africa scrambling to make up for lost time ahead of their clash with a dangerous Mexican side that recently handled Australia with ease in Pasadena, California. This scheduling bottleneck threatens to directly impact the squad’s physical preparation and on-field chemistry just as the tournament kicks off this June.

What type of struggles have South Africa unveiled?

Sports Minister McKenzie expressed his deep frustration on the matter, stating, “This SAFA travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff. We are being made to look like fools.” His sharp public criticism raises the obvious question: What exactly caused the breakdown?

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While the minister stopped short of detailing the precise administrative errors, he confirmed that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has been put on notice. “I have informed SAFA that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess,” McKenzie noted.

With the logistical hurdle finally cleared, the squad is scheduled to depart for the United States on Monday to begin its final on-site training block ahead of the June 11 opener against El Tri.

While a 24-hour travel delay may seem minor on paper, a single lost day can be costly at this level. Every hour matters when sports science staff are trying to help players adapt to local altitude, manage climate shifts, and recover from jet lag, crucial fine-tuning variables that could dictate South Africa’s ceiling at this year’s World Cup.

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