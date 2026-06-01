Why are Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard not playing today for Norway vs Sweden in pre-World Cup friendly?

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard will be left out of the squad when Norway kick off their international break with a friendly against Nordic rival Sweden, ahead of the 2026 World Cup debut against Irak.

Ahead of their first international friendly in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, Norway will be without the superstar duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard against Sweden today. While both players are healthy, they are being rested for today’s match to recover from grueling club campaigns.

Haaland wrapped up his domestic season with Manchester City just last weekend, while Odegaard is coming off a high-stakes Champions League final clash against PSG with Arsenal. Given the quick turnaround, the coaching staff opted to hand both stars a breather today, though they are expected to be fully locked and loaded for Norway’s next pre-tournament tune-up against Morocco on June 7.

In the meantime, Norway are gearing up to face Sweden in what promises to be an intense Scandinavian derby. The matchup serves as a vital scouting ground for the upcoming tournament in North America; both UEFA sides secured qualification, with Sweden are set to officially kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 14.

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The return to the global stage is a massive milestone for both programs following recent tournament droughts. Sweden are making their return after missing out on Qatar 2022, while Norway have successfully punched their ticket to the big dance for the first time since 1998.

Klare for naboduell før vi reiser over dammen 💫 pic.twitter.com/hG7T2nDCOK — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) June 1, 2026

Who are replacing Haaland and Odegaard in the starting XI?

Because these high-profile friendlies double as a vital proving ground for squad depth, head coach Stale Solbakken will look to maximize his roster and evaluate key depth pieces in the absence of his two biggest stars.

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Taking Haaland’s spot at the top of the formation is lethal striker Alexander Sorloth, while Manchester City prodigy Oscar Bobb will step into the midfield engine room to fill the creative void left by Odegaard. Bobb’s performance will be heavily scrutinized as he looks to cement a prominent role ahead of the trip to North America.

It remains to be seen how smoothly Norway can execute their tactical blueprint without their two primary focal points. They face a stern test against a dangerous Swedish side that has confirmed Anthony Elanga will lead the attack, though Newcastle star Alexander Isak will start the afternoon on the bench.