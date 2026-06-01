Who are the referees of the 2026 World Cup?

Every World Cup is remembered for its stars and big moments—but the officials often shape the tournament’s biggest decisions. From Szymon Marciniak to Anthony Taylor, the referee selections for 2026 are already drawing attention.

The stars and the goals usually dominate the headlines at the FIFA World Cup. Yet when the pressure reaches its highest point, few figures carry more responsibility than the referees tasked with controlling the biggest matches in soccer.

For the event in the United States, Mexico and Canada, FIFA has selected the largest officiating group in history. After more than three years of evaluations, they finalized a roster that includes some of the most experienced officials.

A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials from 50 different member associations will oversee the expanded competition, which will feature 48 national teams and a record 104 matches.

Advertisement

Who are the referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

FIFA has selected 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials. The officiating team was officially announced by FIFA ahead of the tournament and represents 50 different member associations across all six confederations.

Szymon Marciniak (with ball) and his assistants during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina described the selection process as one of the most demanding ever conducted, with officials being monitored and evaluated for several years before receiving their appointments.

Advertisement

The expanded referee pool reflects the historic scale of the 48-team competition, which will feature a record 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The official list of referees selected for the World Cup include:

UEFA (Europe)

England: Michael Oliver, Anthony Taylor

France: Francois Letexier, Clement Turpin

Germany: Felix Zwayer

Italy: Maurizio Mariani

Netherlands: Danny Makkelie

Norway: Espen Eskas

Poland: Szymon Marciniak

Portugal: Joao Pinheiro

Romania: Istvan Kovacs

Slovenia: Slavko Vincic

Spain: Alejandro Hernández Hernandez

Sweden: Glenn Nyberg

Switzerland: Sandro Scharer

AFC (Asia)

Australia: Alireza Faghani

China: Ma Ning

Japan: Yusuke Araki

Jordan: Adham Makhadmeh

Qatar: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim

Saudi Arabia: Khalid Al-Turais

Uzbekistan: Ilgiz Tantashev

Advertisement

CONCACAF (North America, Central America and the Caribbean)

Canada: Drew Fischer

Costa Rica: Juan Calderón

El Salvador: Ivan Barton

Honduras: Said Martinez

Jamaica: Oshane Nation

Mexico: Cesar Ramos, Katia Garcia

USA: Ismail Elfath, Tori Penso

CONMEBOL (South America)

Argentina: Dario Herrera, Facundo Tello, Yael Falcon Perez

Brazil: Raphael Claus, Wilton Sampaio

Chile: Cristian Garay, Rodrigo Carvajal

Colombia: Nicolas Gallo, Andres Rojas

Ecuador: Augusto Aragon

Paraguay: Juan Gabriel Benitez

Peru: Kevin Ortega

Uruguay: Gustavo Tejera

Venezuela: Jesus Valenzuela

CAF (Africa)

Algeria: Mustapha Ghorbal

Egypt: Amin Mohamed

Gabon: Pierre Atcho

Mauritania: Dahane Beida

Morocco: Jalal Jayed

Somalia: Omar Abdulkadir Artan

South Africa: Abongile Tom

Advertisement

Which countries have referees at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup referee roster includes officials from 50 different countries. FIFA selected referees from every confederation, creating one of the most internationally diverse officiating groups in tournament history.

Among the countries represented are England, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

UEFA once again provides the largest number of referees, while CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, AFC, CAF and OFC all contribute officials to the tournament. The organization always considers geographic balance and international experience.

Advertisement

Who is the most experienced referee at the 2026 World Cup?

Szymon Marciniak enters the tournament roster as the most accomplished referee. The Polish official officiated the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France and has become one of FIFA’s most trusted referees over the last decade.

Szymon Marciniak of Poland signals during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group F match (Source: Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

His résumé includes UEFA Champions League knockout matches, European Championship games and major FIFA tournaments. In 2023, he also officiated the UCL final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Other highly experienced officials selected for the tournament include Anthony Taylor, Michael Oliver, Clement Turpin and Danny Makkelie, all of whom have handled major international matches and Champions League knockout rounds.

Which referees worked at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Several officials also worked at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. FIFA retained many of its top-performing referees from the previous editions because of their experience managing matches under the tournament’s pressure and VAR system.

Among the referees returning from Qatar:

Szymon Marciniak

Anthony Taylor

Michael Oliver

Clement Turpin

Danny Makkelie

Ismail Elfath

Cesar Ramos

Wilton Sampaio

Advertisement

Will referees wear body cameras at the 2026 World Cup?

FIFA plans to use referee body cameras during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The technology has already been tested in FIFA competitions and will be expanded as part of the organization’s effort to modernize officiating.

Body-camera footage gives broadcasters and FIFA officials a direct view from the referee’s perspective. The recordings can also be used for referee training, performance reviews and educational content.

Pierluigi Collina previously described the technology as an important tool for helping fans better understand how referees position themselves and make decisions during matches.

Advertisement

How will VAR be used at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

VAR will continue to play a central role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping referees review major decisions involving goals, penalties, red cards and mistaken identity incidents. FIFA will again integrate it throughout the tournament.

The tournament is also expected to use semi-automated offside technology, which combines player-tracking data and connected-ball technology to speed up offside decisions. The system was implemented during the 2022 World Cup.

What new officiating rules will be in place for the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is expected to feature several updated officiating guidelines focused on reducing time-wasting, improving match flow and increasing transparency. FIFA and IFAB have continued adjusting the Laws of the Game.

Advertisement

One of the biggest recent changes involves stricter enforcement of added time. Referees are now encouraged to more accurately account for delays caused by substitutions, injuries, celebrations and VAR reviews.

Officials are also expected to continue enforcing stricter rules regarding dissent toward referees, player conduct and delaying restarts. FIFA has emphasized protecting match officials and maintaining game flow as major priorities.

Together with VAR, semi-automated offside technology and referee body cameras, those changes will make the 2026 FIFA World Cup one of the most technologically advanced tournaments in soccer history.