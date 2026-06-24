Why isn’t Heung-min Son starting today for South Korea vs South Africa at 2026 World Cup?

In a shocking move by manager Hong Myung-bo, Heung-min Son has been left out of South Korea's starting XI for their crucial match against South Africa.

South Korea faces a high-stakes Group A finale against South Africa. However, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the fanbase, captain Heung-min Son has been left out of the starting lineup and dropped to the bench.

The dramatic shift comes after Son’s quiet outing against Mexico at Guadalajara Stadium on Matchday 2. The LAFC attacker struggled to find his footing against the tournament co-hosts, finishing the match with zero shots on target before being substituted in the 57th minute by manager Hong Myung-bo.

That frustrating performance appears to be the primary catalyst for his omission tonight. The decision is purely tactical, as the superstar forward carries no injury designation and remains available to make an impact as a second-half substitute.

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South Korea’s round of 32 ticket hangs in the balance

The officiating crew for tonight’s clash between South Korea and South Africa can expect a highly intense environment. With both nations fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the knockout stage, the high-pressure stakes make Hong Myung-bo’s gamble to bench his most seasoned leader all the more staggering.

Heung-Min Son #7 of Korea Republic in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The battle will take place at Monterrey Stadium, a venue that might offer a unique psychological advantage to the Asian squad. Mexican fans have famously shown immense affection and support toward South Korea in recent tournaments, and that roaring local backing in the stands could provide a crucial lift.

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The qualification math remains clear: a victory over South Africa automatically punches South Korea’s ticket to the Round of 32 as the Group A runners-up. Even if Czechia pulls off a surprise upset against Mexico in the parallel fixture, the Tigers of Asia would still advance in second place, booking a marquee knockout matchup against Canada.