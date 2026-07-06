Tim Ream: Who is the USMNT captain? Age, height, career highlights, and more

Tim Ream has emerged as one of the USMNT's most influential leaders, combining years of Premier League experience with a key role for the United States on the international stage.

Tim Ream has become one of the most respected figures in American soccer, earning the captain’s armband for the USMNT thanks to his consistency, leadership and wealth of experience.

While many fans know him for his long spell in England with Fulham, the veteran defender has also built an international career that has made him a cornerstone of the national team, guiding a new generation on soccer‘s biggest stages.

His path to the top wasn’t defined by overnight success. After developing through the college ranks and beginning his professional career with the New York Red Bulls, he established himself in Europe with Bolton Wanderers.

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How old is Tim Ream?

Tim Ream is 38 years old. The veteran defender was born on October 5, 1987, in St. Louis, Missouri, and has enjoyed one of the longest careers of any American outfield player in modern soccer.

Tim Ream before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Even in his late 30s, he has remained a key figure for both club and country thanks to his composure, positioning and leadership. He took a different path than many elite American players.

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After starring at Saint Louis University, he entered MLS through the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected by the New York Red Bulls. His performances quickly earned him a move to England, where he spent more than a decade.

He enjoyed the best stretch of his international career after turning 35. He started every match for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, became one of the team’s leaders and was later named captain ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

How tall is Tim Ream?

Tim Ream is 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall. His height, combined with his anticipation and technical ability, has made him one of the most reliable center backs produced by the United States.

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Unlike many defenders who rely primarily on physicality, he has built his reputation on reading the game. His calmness in possession and accurate passing have allowed him to thrive in possession-based systems throughout his career.

Although he isn’t known for elite speed, his positioning and tactical intelligence have consistently compensated, enabling him to compete against top-level attackers in both the Premier League and international soccer.

Tim Ream’s family

Tim Ream is married to Kristen Sapienza, and the couple has three children. He married Sapienza in 2012 after the two met while attending Saint Louis University, where she played collegiate soccer. Together they have two sons, Aidan and Theodore, and a daughter, Lilia.

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Family has played an important role throughout his career. During his years in England with Fulham, his wife and children frequently accompanied him, and he has often spoken about how their support helped him navigate the challenges of professional soccer abroad.

The veteran defender also comes from a large family. He is the oldest of five siblings and has frequently highlighted his close relationship with his relatives in his hometown of St. Louis.

Which club does Tim Ream play for?

Tim Ream plays for Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer. He joined the MLS club in August 2024 after spending nearly a decade with Fulham FC in England. His move to Charlotte marked a return to MLS after establishing himself as one of the most respected American defenders in Europe.

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Since arriving, he has brought valuable leadership and experience to the club’s back line while continuing to earn regular USMNT call-ups. Before Charlotte, he enjoyed memorable spells with several clubs:

New York Red Bulls (2010–2011) – Broke into professional soccer after being drafted in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft.

– Broke into professional soccer after being drafted in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft. Bolton Wanderers (2012–2015) – Became one of the Championship’s top defenders and won the club’s Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons.

– Became one of the Championship’s top defenders and won the club’s Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons. Fulham (2015–2024) – Made more than 300 appearances and helped the club earn three promotions to the Premier League, becoming one of Fulham’s most respected modern players.

When did Tim Ream make his USMNT debut?

Tim Ream made his USMNT debut on November 17, 2010. He started in a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the Nelson Mandela Challenge Cup in Cape Town. His first appearance came less than a year after making his professional debut.

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Tim Ream poses with his jersey during the United States World Cup roster (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Although his national team career included periods when he fell out of favor, he worked his way back into the squad through his consistent performances with Fulham. His resurgence culminated in a starting role at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since then, he has become one of the team’s senior leaders, wearing the captain’s armband on numerous occasions and guiding a young American squad through major international tournaments.

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Tim Ream’s career highlights

Selected in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft: Ream was drafted 18th overall by the New York Red Bulls and immediately became a starter, playing every league match during his rookie season. His performances earned him the club’s Defender of the Year award and put him on the USMNT radar.

Established himself in English soccer with Bolton Wanderers: After moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2012, Ream made 126 appearances and was voted the club’s Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2013-14 and 2014-15). His consistency turned him into one of the Championship’s top defenders.

Became a Fulham legend: Ream spent nine seasons at Fulham, making 312 appearances in all competitions. During his time in West London, he helped the club earn three promotions to the Premier League (2018, 2020 and 2022) and became one of the team’s most influential leaders on and off the field.

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Named Fulham Player of the Season: Following the club’s successful 2017-18 promotion campaign, Ream was voted Fulham’s Player of the Season by supporters. He also earned a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year after another outstanding promotion-winning campaign in 2021-22.

Starred at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: After returning to the USMNT following several years away from the national team, Ream started every match for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His composure, passing ability and defensive leadership were widely praised as the Americans reached the Round of 16.

Returned to MLS with Charlotte FC: In 2024, Ream signed with Charlotte FC, bringing his wealth of Premier League experience back to Major League Soccer. He quickly became the leader of the club’s defense while continuing to represent the United States internationally.

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