Tunisia vs Netherlands: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 25, 2026

Tunisia will take on Netherlands at the Kansas City Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The Netherlands are aiming for the group lead against an already eliminated Tunisia. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Tunisia vs Netherlands Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands in the USA

Fans across the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Streaming is also available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss the action.

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Can I watch Tunisia vs Netherlands for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new users may also qualify for a free five-day trial.

Each service delivers live coverage across the country, giving fans access to every major play, pivotal sequence, and game-changing moment as it unfolds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Netherlands head into their final group-stage match atop the standings after a commanding 5-1 victory over Sweden. However, with Japan level on points, the Dutch still need a win to secure first place and avoid any complications.

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Tunisia, meanwhile, have endured a difficult tournament, losing both matches by wide margins and crashing out early. With elimination already confirmed, they will be playing only for pride in their final appearance.

Hannibal Mejbri of Tunisia – David Ramos/Getty Images

Tunisia vs Netherlands: Predicted Lineups

Tunisia (4-4-2): Bechir Ben Saïd; Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik, Amine Ben Hamida; Ellyes Skhiri, Rani Khedira, Anis Ben Slimane; Hannibal Mejbri, Elias Saad, Youssef Msakni.

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Netherlands (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké; Jerdy Schouten, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Donyell Malen, Joshua Zirkzee, Cody Gakpo.

What time is the Tunisia vs Netherlands match?

The match kicks off today, June 25, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM