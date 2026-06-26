Uruguay vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 26, 2026

Uruguay will take on Spain at the Estadio Guadalajara for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. A head-to-head battle between two former world champions for qualification. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Uruguay vs Spain Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 26, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Uruguay vs Spain in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The action is also available online via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss a minute of the excitement.

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Can I watch Uruguay vs Spain for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this exciting matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Eligible new users may qualify for a free five-day trial.

Both services offer nationwide live coverage, ensuring fans can follow every pivotal moment and decisive play as the action unfolds in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The marquee matchup in Group H is here, as two former World Cup champions battle in a game that could decide first place in the standings.

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Spain enters full of confidence after a convincing 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, putting La Roja in a strong position heading into this showdown.

Uruguay, meanwhile, is under pressure after back-to-back draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. Anything less than a win could end their hopes of advancing, making this a must-win test against one of the tournament favorites.

Federico Valverde of Uruguay – Lars Baron/Getty Images

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Uruguay vs Spain: Predicted Lineups

Uruguay (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Martín Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Antonio Sanabria, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustín Canobbio, Maximiliano Araújo, Federico Viñas.

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Pedri González, Rodri Hernández, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena.

What time is the Uruguay vs Spain match?

The match kicks off today, June 26, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM