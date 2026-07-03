Video: Lionel Messi scores seventh goal at 2026 World Cup for Argentina vs Cape Verde

In Argentina's Round of 32 match against Cape Verde, Lionel Messi found the back of the net once again, adding another goal to his tally at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Moments after play resumed following the cooling break, Lisandro Martinez delivered a superb through ball to Lionel Messi, who calmly found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This time, Cape Verde was the latest team to fall victim to the Argentina captain.

It was only a matter of time before the opening goal arrived at Miami Stadium. The team led by Lionel Scaloni pressed forward relentlessly until the magic of the No. 10 finally appeared.

Once again, Messi sits at the top of the FIFA World Cup scoring chart. The Argentine star leads with seven goals, followed by Kylian Mbappe with six, while Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are both on five.

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Argentina fans have packed the stadium, with their chants echoing nonstop since kickoff. The reigning world champions are looking to continue their steady progress in the tournament.

MESSI GOOOAAL TO GIVE ARGENTINA THE LEAD 🐐



Lionel Messi scores his 20th career FIFA World Cup goal to make it 1-0 over Cape Verde! pic.twitter.com/ewqsqO5Sl9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 3, 2026

Messi’s previous goals

Lionel Messi’s goal in the Round of 32 further enhances the Argentine No. 10’s impact in the tournament so far. His three group-stage opponents were also among his victims.

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Match Date Goals vs. Algeria June 16, 2026 3 vs. Austria June 22, 2026 2 vs. Jordan June 27, 2026 1

Messi targets new record

Only one Argentine player in World Cup history has scored eight goals in a single tournament. Guillermo Stabile achieved the feat at the 1930 World Cup in Uruguay, and Messi is now just one goal away from equaling that record.