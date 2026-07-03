What is Cape Verde’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Argentina?

Cape Verde aim to pull off a major upset at the 2026 World Cup by eliminating Argentina in the Round of 32.

A David vs. Goliath comparison could be used to describe this matchup between the two teams. Cape Verde are far behind Argentina in the FIFA rankings, so a victory today would be a true shock result.

With a total of 1,402.97 points and having climbed three places after qualifying for the Round of 32, the Blue Sharks sit 64th in the rankings. Meanwhile, Argentina are currently second, temporarily displaced from the top spot by France.

Ranking differences are often set aside once the ball starts rolling, and today Miami will be the stage for this matchup. Can the African side pull off an upset and secure a place in the Round of 16?

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Cape Verde aim to make history

Cape Verde are experiencing a dream moment in their soccer history. The team, led by coach Pedro Leitao Brito, is not only making its first-ever World Cup appearance but has also managed to advance beyond the group stage without being defeated.

Kelvin Pires of Cape Verde.

After draws against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, the Blue Sharks advanced as runners-up in Group H and now aim to pull off a major upset by eliminating the reigning world champions.

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Cape Verde’s potential Round of 16 scenario

It will be difficult—no one denies that. But Cape Verde’s dream of continuing their World Cup journey, and extend their tournament run even further, remains intact. If they manage to get past Argentina, the African side would face the winner of Egypt vs. Australia next Tuesday, July 7, in Atlanta.