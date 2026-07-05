Video: Neymar bursts into tears as Erling Haaland eliminates Brazil from 2026 World Cup

Brazil suffered a painful Round of 16 exit against Norway at the 2026 World Cup due to a massive game by Erling Haaland, sending Neymar Jr. into tears.

Brazil were eliminated by Norway 2-1 following a brace from Erling Haaland, in a match where Neymar accumulated his most minutes played in the 2026 World Cup. Neymar managed to score a penalty to offer a glimmer of hope in the final minutes, but it was ultimately insufficient, leaving the superstar in tears as a result.

Neymar was seen crying after the final whistle, especially because this likely marks the final World Cup of his career and a definitive farewell to the Verdeamarela. The exit leaves a bitter taste for the forward, who was never able to give his absolute best in the competition.

Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 90+7th minute after Casemiro received an elbow to the face inside the box. Leading up to the spot-kick, Neymar displayed a cheeky attitude, exchanging words with the opposing goalkeeper. Just minutes earlier, he had committed a yellow-card foul born out of desperation after Haaland scored his brace.

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Haaland played the villain

Erling Haaland is enjoying one of the best moments of his career. The Manchester City attacker achieved a historic feat: helping his national team break into the top eight of the World Cup.

Neymar Jr. is visibly emotional after playing in what could be his final FIFA World Cup match 💛 pic.twitter.com/XsOEjDuabw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 5, 2026

The Norwegian forward opened the scoring to make it 1-0 in the 79th minute and extended the lead in the 90th minute with a great finish, leaving no chance for Alisson—a goalkeeper he frequently scores against in Premier League clashes between Manchester City and Liverpool.

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The match ended 2-1 in favor of Norway following Neymar’s consolation penalty, but the Scandinavian squad secured qualification and a spot among the top eight of the 2026 World Cup. With the performance, Haaland reached an incredible 62 goals in 54 matches with the national team.

With this victory, Norway advance to the quarterfinals, where they await the winner of the matchup between Mexico and England, charting a path to the final that looks to be more than complicated following this bracket update.