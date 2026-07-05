Are Brazil out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Erling Haaland’s Norway?

Norway, thanks to Erling Haaland, were able to beat Brazil in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, which has huge ramifications on what’s next for either country in the tournament.

With this result, Brazil is immediately eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. This marks the sixth-straight World Cup that Brazil leaves empty-handed. The five-time champions are once again out on their luck. Not only that, but questions about if Neymar is retiring from Brazil are also rising.

Norway came into the tournament as a potential dark horse and have now confirmed that stance. Haaland scored a magnificent brace to end the Canarinha’s dreams.

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Norway’s path to the final involves a potential Haaland vs Messi showdown

Norway will play the winner of Mexico vs England, and if they manage to get to the semifinals and Argentina does the same, then Messi and Haaland will cross paths to see who goes to the final of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi vs Haaland

Messi and Haaland are not only two of the best players in the world, but they are in a head-on collision for the Golden Boot of the tournament alongside France’s Kylian Mbappe. Messi, Haaland, and Mbappe all have seven goals in the tournament.

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Brazil’s World Cup drought is very concerning

Being the winningest team in World Cup history carries big pressure. However, since 2002, Brazil have only been able to get to the semifinals once, and have had quarterfinals exits in 2006, 2010, 2018, and 2022.

Now, it got worst, as Brazil didn’t even get to the quarterfinals, they lost in the Round of 16. Hence, the crisis is just deeper than ever for a team with really high expectations every four years.