Is Neymar retiring from Brazil after 2026 World Cup elimination to Norway?

Following a shocking Round of 16 exit to Norway, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the future of Brazilian soccer. All eyes now turn to talisman Neymar Jr., whose status with the national team remains the subject of intense speculation after the devastating knockout loss.

A devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Norway, eliminated Brazil from the 2026 World Cup. This situation saw talisman Neymar Jr. limited to just a brief cameo in the final minutes, a frustrating capstone that has immediately ignited intense speculation surrounding his future with the Selecao.

Following heartbreak, the 34-year-old megastar suggested that this was his last World Cup appearance. “I tried,” Neymar said, suggesting that he’s giving up after so many attempts to deliver a sixth world championship to his country.

Neymar bursted into tears after the Norway loss, proving how much he wanted to succeed with Brazil on the global stage. Glory has been elusive for the winger at the international level, though he did help his country win its first Olympic gold medal in soccer in Rio 2016.

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Will Neymar play in the 2030 World Cup?

Looking further ahead, it is highly improbable that fans will see Neymar on the pitch for the 2030 World Cup. His comments suggest that it’s over, and his age might be another roadblack. The forward will be 38 by the time the next World Cup rolls around, a milestone where maintaining elite, world-class athletic performance becomes an uphill battle.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil looks on.

Brazil’s elimination in 2026 isn’t their worst World Cup finish ever, but it’s a tough one for the country. Neymar arrived after battling with injuries, and the outcome was painful.

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Neymar’s international legacy with Brazil

While he fell short of finding his peak form during this 2026 run, the Brazilian talisman still managed to find the back of the net one final time during the knockout defeat to Norway, a side that has already learned their upcoming quarterfinal opponent, with date a venue confirmed.

Here is a closer look at Neymar’s historic, career-spanning statistical footprint with the Selecao: