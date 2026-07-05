Who, when and where is Erling Haaland, Norway playing next in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Erling Haaland secured victory for Norway, eliminating Brazil, and he aims to continue his strong run in the 2026 World Cup.

Norway produced the shock of the day by eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. With a brace from Erling Haaland, the Vikings now aim to go even further in the tournament and will face the winner of the Mexico vs. England quarterfinal.

The Scandinavian side will have a few days of rest ahead of its next match. It will be played on Saturday 6:00PM ET, July 11, at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. What happens between Mexico and England will determine Norway’s next opponent.

Despite conceding a penalty (saved by the goalkeeper), which was not taken by Vinicius Jr., Norway managed to withstand Brazil’s pressure and sealed the match late on. In the final play of the match, Neymar Jr. scored a late consolation goal to make it 2–1. Even so, Neymar was seen crying after the final whistle.

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Haaland moves up the top scorers’ table

With a devastating impact at the 2026 World Cup, Erling Haaland cemented his elite status by scoring a crucial brace against Brazil in the round of 16. With these two new goals, Norway’s clinical striker reached an impressive total of 7 goals in the tournament, matching Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who also sit at 7 goals.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Norway’s dream run

Norway’s historic journey to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals began in Group I, where they secured second place after defeating Iraq 4–1 and edging out Senegal 3–2, before suffering a 1–4 loss to France. In the knockout stages, the Vikings continued their impressive run by defeating the Ivory Coast 2–1 in the Round of 32, followed by the aforementioned monumental victory over powerhouse Brazil.

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A heated finish

Tensions rose in the closing stages of the match. Neymar Jr., who appears set to continue his professional career and not retiring, was among those booked after a hard challenge on Martin Odegaard. In the end, the minor scuffles did not escalate further.