Erling Haaland narrowly misses out on World Cup award with Jude Bellingham gaining upper hand

Erling Haaland's incredible World Cup debut will go unnoticed from a silverware stance as he lost an award to Jude Bellingham.

Erling Haaland had a historic run in his first World Cup appearance and he was poised to get at least the Bronze Boot of the tournament. However, in an unfortunate turn of events for the Norwegian, he lost the accolade to England’s Jude Bellingham due to a tiebreaker.

Because Bellingham had one more assist than Haaland, the tiebreaker for the Bronze Boot went to England’s midfielder. However, one could argue Haaland’s tournament was more impressive.

Haaland played five games while Bellingham played eight, and Bellingham just had one more goal involvement. Norway had a historic run to the quarterfinals, but Haaland didn’t play the third Group Stage match due to rest.

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Bellingham is still well-deserving of this recognition

Bellingham had a massive tournament. He was England’s most impactful player by a landslide. Without him, England could’ve really gone home in the Round of 16 against Mexico if not for Bellingham’s brace.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates.

Bellingham was not only a goalscorer, he was the engine behind England’s success. Thomas Tuchel might have had good and bad decisions, but Bellingham made sure to make the most out of every minute he was on the field.

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Bellingham and Haaland should give us a lot more World Cup battles

Bellingham and Haaland are primed for two or more World Cup appearances, at least, given their age. Hence, we should see them battling it out in soccer’s biggest stage for more editions to come.

Bellingham will likely have the upper hand in terms of roster, as England is a much more productive national team than Norway, at least historically. Hence, the British should be having the slight advantage over Haaland in terms of possibilities to shine.