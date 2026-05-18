Joao Pedro laments 2026 World Cup snub but shows support for Brazil

Brazil are already ready for the 2026 World Cup with their official roster of call-ups, where Neymar was included; however, a major omission that caught everyone by surprise was that of Joao Pedro. The Chelsea forward sent a message to the fans regarding his stance on this situation.

On Instagram, Joao Pedro posted a story admitting that it is a shame to be left out but that he will continue supporting Brazil. “I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be.”

“Joys and frustrations are part of soccer. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home,” Pedro wrote, also partly responding to the message from Ancelotti after leaving him out.

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Is Joao’s absence unfair?

The absence of Joao can be very noticeable for Brazil, as he is one of those clinical and unpredictable players that Brazil lack so much right now. To give an idea, throughout this season with Chelsea in the Premier League, he has recorded 15 goals and five assists.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea

And comparing him to the stars called up by Brazil, Pedro is the player with the third most goal contributions as a Brazilian this season, trailing only Vinicius Jr (32) and Raphinha (29), providing an attacking presence that could save Brazil even as a substitute.

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Ancelotti’s message to Joao Pedro

Following the celebration and joy of everyone over the inclusion of Neymar, people remembered those who were left out, and the questioning and uncertainty began over why Joao Pedro was not called up. Ancelotti answered that, though without being very convincing.

Ancelotti made it clear that it is a shame, but that he will have another opportunity down the road. “I am sad for players who have been left out, like Joao Pedro,” Ancelotti said. “They will have chances in the future.”