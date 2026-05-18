NY Giants could signal Kayvon Thibodeaux trade buzz is over with event appearance

Much has been speculated about Kayvon Thibodeaux and his future with the New York Giants, but that could all be put to rest as the outside linebacker is set to attend a team event.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been brought up time and again in the NFL rumor mill. The fact the New York Giants selected Arvell Reese with their first pick in the 2026 Draft did Thibodeaux no favors. However, the G-Men may put an end to the speculation, as they have scheduled Thibodeaux to make an appearance at an annual offseason event.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is scheduled to appear at the Giants’ 2026 Town Hall event, which will take place on Monday, May 18, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. According to the Giants’ official announcement, Thibodeaux will appear alongside Jaxson Dart, John Harbaugh, and many others.

Furthermore, Super Bowl XXI champions Phil Simms and Carl Banks will participate, giving fans a first look at the upcoming celebration for the 40th anniversary of that championship.

Advertisement

Would be odd for Giants to trade Thibodeaux

Considering not all players will be attending the event at the venue located on Broadway between 74th and 75th streets, the fact Thibodeaux is a confirmed guest could signal he won’t be traded ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated thinks so, as well.

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants.

“If he was anywhere near close to being traded, I highly doubt he’d be included with other faces of the franchise who are scheduled to be part of the event,” Traina wrote on a post on her X account.

Advertisement

Thibodeaux may have survived trade speculation

Many expected the Oregon alum to be shipped off ahead of the 2026 NFL season. That doesn’t seem as likely now as it did earlier in the year, especially on Draft night, when New York added yet another pass rusher to its already stacked front seven.

However, the event confirmation, along with Harbaugh’s plan to utilize Reese in an inside linebacker role, could be strong enough evidence to believe Thibodeaux isn’t leaving the Big Apple. At least for the time being. What happens throughout the season or after the 2026 campaign remains up in the air.

Thibodeaux enters contract year

The Giants exercised their fifth-year option on the former fifth overall pick from 2022. That means Thibodeaux is entering a contract year while carrying a cap hit of $14.7 million. New York hasn’t given up on him, but it must be reassured it made the right choice through strong production from the 25-year-old EDGE.

Advertisement

Thibodeaux can sense the pressure, and he may feel under scrutiny with the eyes of the entire city upon him as he attends the Giants Town Hall in 2026. Still, the fact he has been confirmed as a guest should serve as reassurance that the franchise still counts on him and has yet to throw in the towel.

A couple of weeks ago, making such an appearance could’ve made Thibodeaux feel like a ghost walking through a crowded room. The writing seemingly was on the wall for him. However, the outlook appears far more promising now. Perhaps it’s the changing of the seasons—summer is right around the corner in the Big Apple—and the tide may have turned.