Carlo Ancelotti explains change of heart with Neymar ahead of 2026 World Cup with Brazil

It was until the last second, but Neymar will be in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil after Carlo Ancelotti changed his ways and included him in the 26-man roster for the tournament. The Italian manager has explained why he decided to call the 34-year old.

“We spent the entire year analyzing Neymar. We realized that in this last period he had continuity and was in good physical condition,” Ancelotti said. After battling plenty of injuries and his own age, Neymar was called up for 2026 World Cup but Carlo Ancelotti snubs other Brazil players from Qatar 2022.

Not only that, but Ancelotti made clear the role Neymar will have in the tournament. “Neymar will be an important player for us at the World Cup,” meaning, he is not going for the sake of it, and he should see plenty of minutes.

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Ancelotti snubbed some key names to get Neymar

Everyone was wondering which attackers would be called up to represent Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. When Neymar name was called, the place exploded in applause. However, there were some collateral damages.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea

For instance, two strikers from the Premier League like Joao Pedro and Richarlison will not go. Richarlison has taken a dip in form, but Joao Pedro was seen by many as a certain name to attend the World Cup. Now, he’ll have to wait until the next one.

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Neymar can play different roled for Brazil in 2026 World Cup

While being 34 will get your speed away, Neymar is still talented enough to make his runs at the wing. However, he can play as a No.10, as a second striker, a false 9, or in desperate times, as the main man up front.

Neymar is not only very talented, but he has a huge skill set. Pair that to his knack for goals, and the intelligence to play in a variety of roles. Hence, Ancelotti can move him like a chess piece, and he will deliver.