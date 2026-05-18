Neymar called up for 2026 World Cup but Carlo Ancelotti snubs other Brazil players from Qatar 2022

In need to get back to the top of the soccer world after the Qatar 2022 blunder, Brazil will try to go back to their glory days with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. Also, Neymar will be there.

Brazil are dreaming that Carlo Ancelotti brings back the glory days. Not able to win it since 2002, the five-time world champions hope the 2026 World Cup is where they surge once again. Nine of the Qatar 2022 players are not going to be able to play in this edition, but Neymar will be returning to the Brazilian team after a lengthy absence.

The roster features several notable omissions, with the absence of seven 2022 World Cup participants. Alex Telles, Thiago Silva, Everton Ribeiro, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, and Fred won’t be able to represent the ‘Scratch du Oro‘ after Carlo Ancelotti opted to call other options instead of them. Dani Alves has retired from soccer.

Eder Militao and Rodrygo won’t take part due to injury. After all, Ancelotti is bringing a new style and new methods to Brazil. During Qatar 2022, the manager was Tite, so many changes have been made from the managerial side as well.

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Brazil’s final roster for 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti previously gave his 55-man preliminary list, but now, he’s made official the 26-man final roster. The ‘Canarinha‘ is seeking its sixth World Cup championship. Brazil are the nation who have won it the most with five, followed by Italy and Germany with four, and Argentina with three.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil

Here is Brazil’s final 26-man 2026 World Cup list:

Goalkeepers Alisson – Liverpool Ederson – Fenerbahce Weverton – Gremio

Defenders Marquinhos – PSG Gabriel Magalhaes – Arsenal Bremer – Juventus Danilo – Flamengo Alex Sandro – Flamengo Wesley – Roma Douglas Santos – Zenit Roger Ibanez – Al Ahli Leo Pereira – Flamengo

Midfielders Casemiro – Manchester United Lucas Paqueta – Flamengo Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle Fabinho – Al Ittihad Danilo Santos – Botafogo

Forwards Neymar – Santos Vini Jr. – Real Madrid Raphinha – Barcelona Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal Matheus Cunha – Manchester United Endrick – Lyon Luiz Henrique – Zenit Igor Thiago – Brentford Rayan – Bournemouth



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Neymar gets a last chance to guide Brazil to the promised land

Neymar has played every World Cup for Brazil since 2014 but his efforts to give Brazil a World Cup have ended in heartbreaking fashion. In 2014, he was playing greatly, but an ill-fated tackle from Colombia’s Camilo Zuniga ended up injuring him and sidelining him from the semifinals vs. Germany, where they lost 1-7.

In 2018, Neymar and Brazil were on great track but they fell to Belgium’s golden generation with an outstanding game from Eden Hazard. They ended up losing that game, and in 2022, they drew 1-1 against Croatia with Neymar scoring in that match, but Brazil ended up losing in the penalty shootout. Now, at 34 years old, Neymar hopes to get a glorious swan song.