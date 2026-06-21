What happens if a goalkeeper is given a red card at the 2026 World Cup?

Goalkeepers are the players who should least expect to receive a red card, but when it happens, there are a few ways to break it down.

Goalkeepers aren’t immune to red cards. In fact, losing a key defensive player to an ejection would be one of the worst things that could happen to a national team at the 2026 World Cup, as a red card forces them to leave the field immediately.

Just like any other player who receives a red card, the goalkeeper doesn’t just leave the pitch, they aren’t even allowed to sit on the bench with their teammates to watch the rest of the game. They have to head straight to the locker room and wait for the 90 minutes to wrap up.

Goalkeepers can also pick up yellow cards. As everyone knows, two yellow cards in a single match equal a red. A goalkeeper’s main goal is to prevent goals and keep a clean sheet, but sometimes they commit fouls and earn a booking from the referee.

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How many games does a goalkeeper miss if they get a red card?

The goalkeeper will be suspended for their national team’s next match. However, they could face a harsher penalty if FIFA reviews the incident and decides the infraction warrants more than a one-game ban. In the meantime, their team will have to rely on the squad’s second or third-string goalkeeper.

What happens if a goalkeeper is ejected with a red card and their team is out of substitutions?

It’s a tough situation, but the rule is straightforward. If a national team loses its goalkeeper to a red card at the World Cup and has already used all its substitutions, an outfield player, whether a defender or from any other position, must step in as a temporary goalkeeper and wear the keeper’s gloves.

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Two yellow cards are just as dangerous for a goalkeeper

Another thing goalkeepers need to fear just as much as a straight red card is yellow card accumulation. At the World Cup, picking up two yellow cards across two different matches triggers a suspension for the following game. It’s essentially like receiving a delayed red card.