2026 World Cup: How many yellow cards can a player get before receiving a suspension?

Yellow cards are dangerous if a player loses their cool at the World Cup, as accumulating them leads directly to a suspension.

Yellow cards are something a player has to be incredibly careful with at the 2026 World Cup. Getting two yellow cards in a single match equals a red card, meaning an automatic ejection from the game. Plus, picking up consecutive yellow cards across different matches can lead to a costly suspension.

Being suspended or forced to leave the pitch because of a yellow card is a nightmare for any World Cup player, and not even goalkeepers are safe from the referee’s pocket. Because of this, players have been noticeably more cautious with their fouls during this edition of soccer’s biggest tournament.

Because this year’s tournament has expanded to a massive 48-team format, FIFA had to tweak the classic disciplinary playbook. With an extra knockout round added to the bracket, a player also faces a much higher risk of accumulating minor offenses over a longer schedule.

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FIFA adjusts the rules

For the 2026 World Cup, there is a new adjustment regarding disciplinary suspensions and yellow card accumulation. One of the biggest changes is that a player’s yellow card tally is wiped clean once their team advances past the group stage. If they only had one yellow card, their count resets to zero.

However, timing is everything. If a player gets a yellow card in the opening group match and picks up another in the final group game, they won’t be saved by the reset. They will be forced to sit out and won’t get to suit up in their national team jersey for the Round of 32.

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There is one other way a player can catch a break. Disciplinary records are cleared a second time after the Quarterfinals. This ensures that a single booking during the Semifinals cannot cause a player to miss the World Cup Final due to accumulation.

The danger of the yellow Card

If a player gets two yellow cards in the same match, they aren’t just ejected from that game. They are also forced to sit out the entire next match from the sidelines, regardless of whether it’s a group stage game or a knockout round.