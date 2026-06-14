What happens if Ecuador win, tie or lose vs Ivory Coast today in 2026 World Cup debut?

In a pivotal game to show what they are made of, Ecuador make their long-awaited debut at the 2026 World Cup against Ivory Coast in Group E.

Coming off a historic road to the 2026 World Cup, Ecuador are determined to prove they can be a force to be reckoned with. Led by an immensely talented young wave of footballers, La Tri starts things off with a crucial showdown against Ivory Coast.

Ecuador versus Ivory Coast promises to be a tight matchup between two national teams that may fly under the radar but could very well cause problems for the World Cup contenders. Coached by Argentine Sebastian Beccacece, the national team has the entire Country of Four Worlds filled with hope.

Ecuador finished second in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, the best finish in the national team’s history, but are far from satisfied. They want more, but must first clear a tall hurdle in the form of Ivory Coast. The saying could never be more accurate—La Tri must address the Elephants in the room.

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Anything other than a win against the West African nation could put Ecuador in trouble in its bid to advance from Group E, which is also made up of Germany and Curacao.

Pervis Estupiñan of Ecuador.

What happens if Ecuador beats Ivory Coast?

A win over Ivory Coast would not put Ecuador through to the next stage, as it is only Matchday 1 of Group E, but it would put La Tri in a very good position. Ecuador would move level on points with Germany at three, although it would likely need a lopsided victory to surpass Die Mannschaft on goal differential after the Germans beat Curacao 7-1.

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Defeating Ivory Coast would mean Ecuador simply need to beat Curacao in the second group-stage match to qualify for the Round of 32. That is a very realistic scenario, and it would mean La Tri head into the final group match against World Cup favorites Germany with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

What if Ecuador and Ivory Coast tie?

In the event that Ecuador and Ivory Coast’s showdown ends in a stalemate, both teams will walk away from the matchup in Philadelphia with one point. Such a result would leave them in a tight race to advance from Group E, where Germany is expected to finish in first place.

If Ivory Coast and Ecuador draw, they will be keeping a wary eye on each other in their upcoming fixtures. Because the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head result, who advances from the group stage could be determined by who beats Curacao by the larger margin, or loses to Germany by the smaller one. That is what should happen on paper, but anything can happen on a football pitch, and La Tri have reason to believe.

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In 2022, they chased “impossible utopias,” as famously stated by then-head coach Gustavo Alfaro, now the manager of Paraguay. In 2026, Ecuador want more than that. Not being able to defeat Ivory Coast might not be the ideal way to start, though.

What happens if Ecuador lose vs. Ivory Coast?

Ecuador won’t be eliminated with a loss to Ivory Coast, but it would face a very steep climb. The Elephants would move into second place (unless they beat Ecuador by more than six goals), and La Tri would need to make up for the lost ground with a strong showing against Curazao while hoping Germany thrashes Ivory Coast.

In the final match of the group stage, Ecuador would need to earn at least a point against Germany and hope Curacao pull off the impossible and secure their first win in World Cup history. Otherwise, Ecuador could be left battling for a third-place spot and a place in the Round of 32.