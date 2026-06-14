Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE: First half is underway at Philadelphia! (0-0)

Ivory Coast and Ecuador clash in Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup when just one can be defined as dark horse. Catch everything about this game in our live-blog coverage.

It’s a duel of dark horses in the 2026 World Cup as Ivory Coast face Ecuador in a must-watch game corresponding to Group E’s Matchday 1. It’s also a clash of styles as the Elephants look to put pace and an attacking ideology, while the Tri aims for a rock-solid defense and efficiency.

[Watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador live in the USA on Fubo]

Sharing the group with a powerhouse like Germany, who already handedly beat Curacao, both Ivory Coast an Ecuador know that only a win serves them right. Goal difference is also a big factor as Germany won 7-1, hence it’s a tough GD to match.

Ecuador and Ivory Coast both will face Curacao, but scoring seven is no easy feat. Hence, it’s likely that these two sides are looking to not only earn three points today, but also do it by the largest margin possible.