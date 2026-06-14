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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador LIVE: First half is underway at Philadelphia! (0-0)

Ivory Coast and Ecuador clash in Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup when just one can be defined as dark horse. Catch everything about this game in our live-blog coverage.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in 2026 World Cup
© Carl Recine & Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesIvory Coast vs Ecuador in 2026 World Cup

It’s a duel of dark horses in the 2026 World Cup as Ivory Coast face Ecuador in a must-watch game corresponding to Group E’s Matchday 1. It’s also a clash of styles as the Elephants look to put pace and an attacking ideology, while the Tri aims for a rock-solid defense and efficiency.

[Watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador live in the USA on Fubo]

Sharing the group with a powerhouse like Germany, who already handedly beat Curacao, both Ivory Coast an Ecuador know that only a win serves them right. Goal difference is also a big factor as Germany won 7-1, hence it’s a tough GD to match.

Ecuador and Ivory Coast both will face Curacao, but scoring seven is no easy feat. Hence, it’s likely that these two sides are looking to not only earn three points today, but also do it by the largest margin possible.

0' - GAME ON! (0-0)

The battle of dark horses is underway!

Teams are on the field and ready for protocolary action!

The time is coming! Ecuador and Ivory Coast's anthems are being played and the game is about to start!

Philadelphia Stadium is all yellow!

Ecuador will feel very at home as the Philadelphia Stadium is packed with yellow shirts!

Add that to the fact that Amad Diallo isn't starting for Ivory Coast, and Ecuador fans must be thrilled minutes ahead of the game!

Jay Z is rooting for Ivory Coast!

Mega-rapper Jay Z is in the building, and he made sure we all know who he is rooting for!

Yan Diomande will make history for Ivory Coast

At 19 years and 212 days, Yan Diomande is the first teenager to make an official appearance in a FIFA World Cup match for Ivory Coast.

Diomande is called to be one of the best players on the pitch today.

Ivory Coast is at Philadelphia Stadium!

Ivory Coast is in the building!

How does Germany vs Curaçao affect Ivory Coast vs Ecuador?

Germany's 7-1 victory over Curaçao conditions this game massively.

The group standings have Germany not only with three points, but also a key +6 goal difference.

This puts pressure on both Ivory Coast and Ecuador as they not only need to win, but start scoring heavily in hopes of not losing track to the Germans.

Ivory Coast's upcoming 2026 World Cup matches

After tonight's Group E opener against Ecuador, Ivory Coast's World Cup journey will continue with two big-time matchups as they look to advance to the knockout stage.

  • June 20: Ivory Coast vs Germany
  • June 25: ivory Coast vs Curaçao

Ecuador's upcoming 2026 World Cup matches

After tonight's Group E opener against Ivory Coast, Ecuador will continue their World Cup campaign with two crucial fixtures as they look to advance to the knockout stage.

  • June 20: Ecuador vs Curaçao
  • June 25: Ecuador vs Germany

Lineups confirmed for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador!

Ivory Coast's lineup will be a 4-2-3-1: Yahia Fofana; Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Guela Doue; Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie; Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Toure, Yan Diomande; Elye Wahi.

Ecuador's lineup is a 3-4-3 formation: Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordoñez; Alan Minda, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Pedro Vite; Yohn Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata.

When was the last time that Ivory Coast and Ecuador appeared on a World Cup?

Ivory Coast and Ecuador's last World Cup appearances were both in 2014.

Hence, this marks their first World Cup game in 12 years for both sides.

What are these teams' momentums ahead of their 2026 World Cup debut?

Ivory Coast come riding a three-game winning streak after beating South Korea (4-0), Scotland (1-0), and France (1-2) before the World Cup.

As for Ecuador, they are in a 19-game unbeaten run going back to 2024. Their last defeat was away against Brazil in September, 2024.

Both teams are red-hot.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador kits!

Ivory Coast will wear their orange, spotted uniform with green details!

As for Ecuador, they'll wear a navy blue jersey, white shorts and white socks.

Tonight's referees confirmed for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador clash

FIFA had to use a reserve referee for this game! Originally, it was Michael Oliver, but now, it will be the French Francois Letexier.

Letexier will be assisted by fellow French assistants Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Ramouni. Ukrainian Mykola Balakin will serve as the fourth official of the game.

As for the VAR, French Jerome Brisard will be the main VAR assistant referee, aided by France's Willy Delajod and Portugal's Tiago Martins.

Start time and how to watch

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador will get underway at 19:00 PM ET.

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FS1, and Telemundo.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador clash in 2026 World Cup opener

Welcome to our live blog of this 2026 World Cup Group E matchup!

Ivory Coast face Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium, looking to make a strong start.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this game!

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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