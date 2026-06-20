Brazil provide injury update on Raphinha, will miss game vs Scotland at 2026 World Cup

Raphinha is dealing with a muscle injury and will not be available for Brazil’s Group C finale against Scotland at the 2026 World Cup.

Raphinha was substituted in his most recent match against Haiti, raising concerns throughout the squad. According to an announcement made by Brazil and reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the winger will miss the Group C finale against Scotland at the 2026 World Cup due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

With an eye on the matches ahead and the possibility of Carlo Ancelotti’s side continuing its run in the tournament, the Barcelona winger will remain with the squad, undergoing intensive treatment.

Brazil’s recent 3-0 victory moved the Selecao to the top of the group, leaving their qualification for the Round of 16 entirely in their own hands. The remaining question is whether, if they advance, Raphinha will be available for the matches ahead.

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Options to replace Raphinha

Following Raphinha’s injury during latest victory over Haiti, manager Carlo Ancelotti faces a tactical dilemma ahead of the final group stage match. While 19-year-old forward Rayan served as the immediate substitute in that fixture, Ancelotti has several elite alternatives at his disposal to reshape the Selecao‘s front line.

Raphinha of Brazil

Gabriel Martinelli offers immense tactical flexibility, capable of exploiting the flanks with his explosive pace and relentless pressing, which could provide a seamless transition out wide. Alternatively, the Italian manager could opt for a central structural shift by introducing the young prodigy Endrick into the attack, a move that would allow dynamic players like Vinícius Júnior to rotate fluidly into open spaces as Brazil look to lock down the top spot in Group C.

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What’s next for Brazil?

For the final matchday of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil will face Scotland on June 24, 2026. This decisive group-stage encounter will take place at the Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida