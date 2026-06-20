Curacao and Ecuador’s updated FIFA rankings before 2026 World Cup game

Ecuador and Curacao face off in Group E at the 2026 World Cup, with updated FIFA rankings showing a clear gap ahead of their first-ever meeting.

Ecuador and Curacao will meet on Saturday, June 20, in a key Group E matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides targeting a result to stay alive in qualification. The encounter arrives at an important stage of the group, as both teams look to respond after contrasting opening performances.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Ecuador sit at No. 29 in the world with 1,570.76 points, highlighting their growing consistency on the international stage. ‘La Tri’ enter the game looking to recover from a narrow 1-0 defeat against Yvory Coast.

Curacao are aiming to bounce back after a heavy 7-1 loss to Germany in their tournament debut. Despite those setbacks, both teams still have a mathematical chance of competing for progression in Group E.

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How does Curacao’s FIFA ranking compare to Ecuador?

While Ecuador arrive ranked 29th in the FIFA standings, Curacao sit significantly lower at 83rd with 1,287 points. The gap reflects Ecuador’s steady progress in South American and international competitions, where they have built a more consistent competitive profile in recent years.

Curacao players pose for a team photo during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

What is at stake in Ecuador vs Curacao?

A win for Ecuador would strengthen their position in Group E and keep them firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32 heading into the final matchday. For Curacao, even a point could prove vital in keeping their qualification hopes alive after a difficult opening defeat.

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The match also marks the first-ever senior international meeting between Ecuador and Curacao, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to a fixture with no historical reference point. Both teams will be aiming to set the tone in a group that remains open as the tournament progresses.