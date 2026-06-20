Is Sweden eliminated from 2026 World Cup after losing to Netherlands?

Sweden were beaten by the Netherlands in Houston in the second matchday of Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sweden were beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands in a match with plenty of chances for both sides. Despite the heavy defeat in Houston, Graham Potter’s team is not yet eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Japan and Tunisia still have to play on this matchday, a result that could have a significant impact on the Scandinavian team’s position in Group F. Before that match, the Netherlands sit on 4 points, Sweden on 3, Japan on 1, and Tunisia on 0.

Team Points Games Played/Goal Difference Netherlands 4 2 / +4 Sweden 3 2 / 0 Japan 1 1 / 0 Tunisia 0 1 / -4

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A draw between the Asian and African sides could still represent the best possible outcome for Sweden despite their heavy defeat. In that scenario, thanks to their 5-1 win over Tunisia, they would retain second place and decide their fate on the final matchday against Japan.

Viktor Gyökeres of Sweden.

What’s next for Sweden?

For the final matchday of Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sweden will face Japan on June 25, 2026. This crucial group-stage fixture will be held at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, where Graham Potter’s side will look to secure its place in the knockout rounds.

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It is also worth noting that in this group, not only the top two teams qualify, but there could also be a third-place team advancing as one of the best third-placed sides. Sweden’s hopes therefore remain intact.