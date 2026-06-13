Scotland’s FIFA ranking as they share 2026 World Cup group with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti

After a 28-year absence from the World Cup, Scotland will return to the biggest stage in 2026.

Scotland return to the World Cup in 2026 for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year wait. Steve Clarke and his players arrive in North America carrying momentum after one of the most impressive qualifying campaigns in recent memory.

The Scots secured a surprise first-place finish in UEFA qualifying Group C, finishing ahead of Denmark, Greece, and Belarus to earn direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Their reward, however, is one of the tournament’s toughest groups alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti.

While Scotland enter the competition as an underdog, their recent rise in the FIFA rankings suggests they’re capable of competing with some of the world’s best nations.

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What is Scotland’s FIFA ranking?

Scotland are ranked No. 40 in the latest FIFA World Ranking with 1,503.34 points. That places the Scots comfortably among the top 50 teams in the world and ahead of many traditional nations. The ranking also reflects the team’s strong performances in recent years under Steve Clarke and their successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

How do Scotland compare to their Group C rivals?

Scotland face a difficult challenge in Group C based on the FIFA rankings. Brazil enter the tournament ranked No. 6 in the world, while Morocco sit just one spot behind in seventh place following their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals. Haiti are ranked No. 83.

That makes Scotland the third-highest ranked team in the group, though the gap between the Scots and Haiti is substantial. Advancing to the knockout stage could come down to that third-place spot.

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How did Scotland qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Scotland delivered one of the biggest surprises of European qualifying by winning UEFA Group C. The Scots finished ahead of Denmark, Greece, and Belarus to secure automatic qualification and end their long World Cup absence.