Netherlands vs Sweden LIVE: Dutch in full control as the Swiss fight to score (2–0)

The Netherlands face Sweden in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group F showdown in Houston, with Koeman’s side now leading 2–0 after a dominant start. Follow minute‑by‑minute action here.

The Netherlands and Sweden meet in Houston on Saturday in one of the most important matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F campaign, with first place in the group potentially on the line. While Sweden arrive as the current group leader, the Dutch are searching for their first victory of the tournament.

[Watch Netherlands vs Sweden in the USA on Fubo]

The Oranje opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan, conceding a late goal that prevented Ronald Koeman’s side from collecting all three points. Despite the setback, the Netherlands remain among the favorites to advance from Group F and will look to take a major step toward the knockout stage with a win.

Sweden enter the contest full of confidence after a dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia. Premier League stars Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Yasin Ayari all found the net in the opener, giving Graham Potter’s squad early momentum heading into what is expected to be a much tougher test at Houston Stadium.