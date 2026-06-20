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Netherlands vs Sweden LIVE: Dutch in full control as the Swiss fight to score (2–0)

The Netherlands face Sweden in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group F showdown in Houston, with Koeman’s side now leading 2–0 after a dominant start. Follow minute‑by‑minute action here.

Brian Brobbey #19 of the Netherlands scores his team's second goal.
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesBrian Brobbey #19 of the Netherlands scores his team's second goal.

The Netherlands and Sweden meet in Houston on Saturday in one of the most important matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F campaign, with first place in the group potentially on the line. While Sweden arrive as the current group leader, the Dutch are searching for their first victory of the tournament.

[Watch Netherlands vs Sweden in the USA on Fubo]

The Oranje opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan, conceding a late goal that prevented Ronald Koeman’s side from collecting all three points. Despite the setback, the Netherlands remain among the favorites to advance from Group F and will look to take a major step toward the knockout stage with a win.

Sweden enter the contest full of confidence after a dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia. Premier League stars Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Yasin Ayari all found the net in the opener, giving Graham Potter’s squad early momentum heading into what is expected to be a much tougher test at Houston Stadium.

45' +1 — Four minutes added on (2–0)

The fourth official signals four minutes of stoppage time, giving the Swiss a bit more room to push for a late first‑half goal while the Dutch try to take their two‑goal cushion into the brea

45' — Big chance for the visitors! (2–0)

The Swiss nearly pull one back right before halftime — the ball ends up in the net after a scramble, but it’s immediately ruled out for offside. A sigh of relief for the Dutch as the half winds down.

41' — Ayari goes just wide! (2–0)

Huge scare for the Dutch. Ayari pops up between the lines again in another Swiss transition, steps into the edge of the box and unleashes a powerful strike — but it flies just over the bar. A real warning.

40' — Gakpo tries his luck, easy for the keeper (2–0)

Gakpo cuts inside and goes for the shot, but it’s straight at the Swedish goalkeeper, who holds it without trouble. The Netherlands stay threatening, even as Sweden push numbers forward.

37' — Gyökeres misses a big one! (2–0)

Gyökeres cuts in from the left and goes for it, but Verbruggen stands tall to make the save. Sweden are throwing everything forward now, fully committed in attack, but the Netherlands remain sharp at the back.

35' — Sweden grow into it, but Oranje stay in control (2–0)

Sweden start to connect in transition and with quick one‑touch sequences, finally finding some rhythm. But the Netherlands react immediately, tightening up and reasserting control before Potter’s side can build real momentum.

33' — Verbruggen denies Sweden again (2–0)

Gyökeres finds space and fires on goal, but the Netherlands goalkeeper reacts sharply to keep it out. Sweden’s clearest look since the break, but Koeman’s side hold firm.

31' — Sweden keep trying, but the Dutch stay alert (2–0)

Sweden push forward again, looking for any spark to get back into the match, but the Netherlands remain switched on. Koeman’s back line anticipates every run and closes the spaces before Potter’s men can accelerate.

29' — Huge chance for Sweden on the break! (2–0)

Sweden finally explode in transition: Gyökeres wins the footrace, drives down the flank and delivers a dangerous low cross. Ayari ends up in a one‑on‑one but his first touch betrays him, and Verbruggen gathers safely.

28' — The Dutch settle back in (2–0)

Koeman’s men start stringing passes together again after looking a bit slow coming out of the break. The rhythm returns, and the Netherlands push forward with their usual confidence.

27' — First corner for Sweden! (2–0)

Great burst from Ayari to force it. Sweden finally get a chance to push numbers forward as Potter’s men step up to take their first corner of the match.

24' — We’re about to resume… (2–0)

Graham Potter gathers his players, trying to reset the mindset and spark a reaction. Sweden look lost against this Dutch whirlwind, unable to match the intensity or escape the pressure.

23' — Cooling break in Houston (2–0)

Play pauses for the scheduled cooling break as temperatures continue to test both sides. The Netherlands use the moment to regroup after a dominant opening spell, while Sweden look for answers.

20' — Koeman’s men take charge again (2–0)

The Netherlands push Sweden deep once more, stepping aggressively into the attacking half. The Dutch line stays extremely high, suffocating every attempt from Potter’s side to play out.

18' — What a start from the Netherlands (2–0)

This looks nothing like the team that faced Japan. Relentless pressure, constant recovery after every Swedish mistake, and immediate transitions that keep Koeman’s side flying forward. A statement opening in Houston.

17' — Brobbey at it again! (2–0)

Brian Brobbey doubles the Netherlands’ lead with another clinical finish. Koeman’s men are flying in Houston as Sweden struggle to contain the Dutch striker’s power and timing.

14' — Reijnders can’t reach it again (1–0)

Gravenberch reacts quickly after his own blocked shot, flicking a header into space, but it runs just a bit too long for the City midfielder to catch.

13' — Gravenberch imposes himself (1–0)

A true ball‑winner alongside De Jong, who continues to dictate the tempo. The Liverpool midfielder breaks lines with ease, helping the Netherlands keep the rhythm high.

11' — Clear early script (1–0)

The Netherlands push the tempo through Brobbey, while Sweden look for long balls into Isak and Gyökeres to find space. So far, the Dutch back line reads every move well.

8' — Verbruggen will take it (1–0)

Isak shows his frustration after receiving a pass in an offside position just as Sweden were pushing forward. The Netherlands reset through Verbruggen.

10' — Netherlands back in control… (1–0)

Koeman’s side regain full structure, helped by Brobbey’s presence up top. The Sunderland forward turns sharply to open up the wide channels again for the Dutch.

7' — Immediate response from Sweden (1–0)

Long ball sent toward Gyökeres, who shows sharp movement to win a corner for Sweden. The Arsenal striker flashes his intent right away.

5' — Goal! Brian Brobbey puts the Netherlands ahead (1–0)

Brian Brobbey opens the scoring early for the Netherlands! A sharp finish inside the box gives Koeman’s side the lead over Sweden in Houston.

3' — Gyökeres flagged offside (0–0)

The Netherlands’ high press forces Sweden into a long ball toward Gyökeres, but the Arsenal striker is caught offside. Koeman’s side regain possession

2' — Sweden slow things down early (0–0)

Sweden settle into a long spell of possession under Graham Potter, looking to manage the Netherlands’ high press in these opening minutes.

1' — First look from the Netherlands! (0–0)

Chipped ball looking for Reijnders, but the City midfielder can’t get there. Norfeldt will restart play.

0' — GAME ON! (0–0)

The second Group F match for both the Netherlands and Sweden is underway at Houston Stadium, marking a crucial early test in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Players on the pitch!

Both teams line up for the pre‑match protocol in Houston. The atmosphere is electric as the Netherlands and Sweden prepare to begin their Group F clash.

Head‑to‑Head record — Netherlands vs Sweden

The Netherlands hold the edge in recent meetings: 1 win, 1 draw, 0 losses against Sweden.

  • Oct 10, 2017 — UEFA WC Qualification: Netherlands 2–0 Sweden

  • Sep 6, 2016 — UEFA WC Qualification: Sweden 1–1 Netherlands

The Dutch lead the historical matchup heading into today’s Group F clash in Houston.

Memphis Depay not starting today

Memphis Depay begins the match on the bench, a notable decision from the Netherlands as they face Sweden in their second Group F game at the 2026 World Cup.

Sweden and Netherlands’ FIFA rankings updated

Sweden come into the match ranked 34th in the FIFA standings, while the Netherlands sit 8th in the world ahead of this Group F clash. The Dutch remain one of Europe’s strongest national teams and continue to hold a firm top‑10 position heading into this Group F clash.

Both teams warming up!

Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Houston Stadium, going through their warm‑up routines as kickoff approaches.

Today’s venue!

Today’s action takes place at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), which has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of 68,311 spectators. The usual NFL capacity exceeds 72,000, but FIFA’s tournament configuration reduces seating slightly to accommodate wider pitch dimensions and expanded media zones.

Netherlands vs Sweden: The kits of both teams

For this crucial Group F match, the Netherlands will once again take the field in their home kit, while Sweden, unlike in their opening game, will appear in their full alternate strip.

More details and visuals available here!

Sweden lineup confirmed!

Sweden starting XI: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf (C), Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Alexander Bernhardsson; Benjamin Nygren, Jesper Karlström, Yasin Ayari; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres.

Netherlands lineup confirmed

Netherlands starting XI: Bart Verbruggen; Virgil van Dijk (C), Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Denzel Dumfries; Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong; Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey.

Today’s referees!

The match will be officiated by a FIFA‑appointed crew led by Michael Oliver of England.

  • Referee: Michael Oliver (England)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Stuart Burt (England)
  • Assistant Referee 2: James Mainwaring (England)
  • Fourth Official: Abongile Tom (South Africa)
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Zakhele Siwela (South Africa)
  • VAR: Jarred Gillett (Australia)
  • AVAR: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match between the Netherlands and Sweden is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium).
 In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Netherlands vs Sweden clash in their second 2026 World Cup game in Houston

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Netherlands face Sweden at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sweden arrive as Group F leaders after a dominant 5–1 win over Tunisia, while the Dutch look to claim their first victory following a 2–2 draw against Japan. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Houston.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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