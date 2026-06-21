Ecuador’s Sebastian Beccacece remains optimistic about securing qualification against Germany despite draw vs Curacao

Ecuador delivered a historic embarrassment by drawing 0-0 against Curacao in Group E, leaving the squad managed by Sebastian Beccacece on the brink of elimination and marking them as one of the biggest disappointments of the 2026 World Cup. Despite this, the coach showed optimism.

During the post-match press conference, Beccacece highlighted Ecuador’s superiority in the match and the few chances that Curacao had. “I never saw a team out of balance; instead, I saw a team that tried from all angles but could not convert. And that creates a frustration that is not easy to manage,” he commented.

However, he expressed confidence in still qualifying. “We have the opportunity to get that victory and keep working for that dream. The team looks for every path and every means. Failing to convert [chances] becomes contagious and is depriving the boys and the fans of joy. But as long as there are chances in soccer, life has taught me that you have to keep believing,” Beccacece concluded.

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Ecuador will play for everything on the final matchday

Following a completely dreadful performance from the Ecuadorian squad, it will play for its survival against Germany, who come off a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, in the final group stage match to see if it is enough to rank among the best third-placed teams.

John Yeboah #9 of Ecuador.

The draw neutralizes the head-to-head tiebreaker criterion between them, forcing Ecuador to seek a mandatory victory in the closing fixture and depend on subsequent criteria (such as overall goal difference or fair play) if it levels with Curacao in the standings again.

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Beccacece recognizes the fans’ resentment

Criticism will clearly pour down on Beccacece from the Ecuadorian fans, targeting a coaching staff that was already facing scrutiny despite finishing second in the Conmebol qualifiers; however, it goes beyond that, stemming from the abysmal level of play reflected on the pitch and an apparent complacency within the group.

“I know it is a tough moment for the Ecuadorian people and that what I say does not matter, but I thank them for the effort,” Beccacece said. “It is normal for the fans to feel this suffering, and that is what hurts me the most…. I understand their discomfort and the anger toward me, but we are going to give it our all. Perhaps I have not managed to enter the hearts of the Ecuadorian people, but I will keep trying.”